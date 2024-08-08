Medvedev threatens retaliation for Ukrainian military actions in Kursk Oblast

Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council, has stated that the war should take on an "openly extraterritorial nature" after Ukraine's Armed Forces' attack on Kursk Oblast. He has also threatened "retaliation", adding that the Russian government will only stop when it deems it necessary.

Source: Medvedev on Telegram

Quote: "The reasons and objectives of the Ukronazi terrorist (one of the ways the Russians describe Ukrainian nationalists or the Ukrainian government – ed.) operation in Kursk Oblast have been detailed and objectively analysed. A serious lesson must be learned from what happened and what Valery Gerasimov, Chief of the Russian General Staff, promised to the supreme commander must be fulfilled – to mercilessly defeat and destroy the enemy.

Advertisement:

The special military operation should take on an openly extraterritorial nature from this moment on. This is no longer just an operation to reclaim our official territories and punish the Nazis. It is possible and necessary to advance on the lands of the currently existing Ukraine. To Odesa, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Mykolaiv. To Kyiv and beyond."

Details: Medvedev claimed that Ukraine's actions in Kursk Oblast should "remove any taboos" on the topic of Russian occupation of Ukrainian territories and that it "can and should be talked about openly, without shame and diplomatic courtesy".

He also issued threats to Ukraine and its partners in his typically aggressive manner.

Advertisement:

"Let everyone understand this, including the English bastards: we will stop only when we deem it acceptable and advantageous for ourselves," Medvedev emphasised.

Why this is important: Russia invaded Ukraine and occupied Ukraine's Crimea and part of Donbas in 2014. The Russian Federation commenced a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, launching missiles and bombs on civilian settlements across the country overnight. Notably, in the early days of the full-scale war, Russian propagandists extensively disseminated claims that "Russia will take Kyiv in three days", while Russian soldiers marching on Kyiv carried their ceremonial uniforms to parade down Kyiv's central Khreshchatyk Street.

Nevertheless, Ukraine's Armed Forces expelled Russian troops from Kyiv, Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts and continue to hold back the Russians on other fronts.

Realising that it would be impossible to achieve victory with force, Russia started to promote the idea of alleged peace talks through which it would seek to retain all the occupied territories. At the same time, the Russians are continuing to terrorise Ukraine, striking energy and civilian infrastructure and residential buildings. They often do so during the night.

Russian forces are suffering heavy losses regardless of their vast number of weapons and hardware. Russia has failed to achieve even the most minor strategic victory, such as reaching the administrative borders of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts as of early March 2024, after over ten years of war and more than two years of full-scale invasion. Fighting for every street and house is ongoing in the cities and villages of Ukraine's east. Russia has been trying to find weapons and mercenaries in other countries.

Putin, in his speeches and statements, continues to distort reality, attempting to portray Russia as a victim while seeking support from China and North Korea. Specifically, Russia is purchasing missiles from North Korea, which are then launched at peaceful civilian areas in Ukraine.

Background:

Support UP or become our patron!