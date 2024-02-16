All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia has already fired 24 North Korean-made ballistic missiles on Ukraine: Prosecutor General explains their specifics

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 16 February 2024, 16:21
Russia has already fired 24 North Korean-made ballistic missiles on Ukraine: Prosecutor General explains their specifics
Kn-23 ballistic missile. Photo from open sources

Russia has used at least 24 North Korean-made ballistic missiles, probably Kn-23/24, during missile attacks on the territory of Ukraine.

Source: Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin, quoted by Interfax-Ukraine

Quote: "So far, at least 24 ballistic missiles, previously produced in North Korea, have been used during Russian missile attacks on the territory of Ukraine.

Advertisement:

In total, between 30 December 2023 and 7 February 2024, the enemy launched at least 12 attacks on seven oblasts of Ukraine with this type of missile. We are talking about Zaporizhzhia, Kyiv (three attacks), Kharkiv (two attacks), and towns and villages in Kirovohrad, Poltava, Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts. These attacks killed 14 civilians and injured more than 70 others

Details: As the Prosecutor General reported, the most massive missile attack with this type of missile was documented on 7 February 2024. "Three cities were attacked: Kyiv (with one missile), Pavlohrad and Kharkiv (with two missiles in each city). In all of these cases, no strikes on possible targets were recorded," Kostin stressed. 

He added that the strike that caused the most civilian casualties occurred on 2 January 2024, in Kharkiv: three people were killed and 64 injured as a result of an attack on the city centre.

The information about the origin of the missiles is confirmed by the findings of the Central Armaments Research Institute of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine and the Interagency Working Group of the Prosecutor General's Office, which analysed in detail the places where the missiles hit and their debris. 

"These missiles have different marking numbers and symbols on them that may indicate their Korean origin. Also, the nature and extent of the destruction (crater size and impact) and the flight path were different. That is, these missiles have a larger diameter than similar models of Russian and Soviet origin," the prosecutor general said. 

Kostin said that preliminary analysis indicates that such missiles contain high explosive warheads with a capacity of 500-1,000 kg in TNT equivalent. It is also possible to use a combined warhead. The maximum range of the missiles is up to 650 km.

"Preliminary data indicated that the strikes were launched from the territory of Voronezh Oblast in Russia," the head of the Office of the Prosecutor General said. 

He also noted that the accuracy of these missiles raises questions. "Out of 24 missiles fired, we know of two relatively accurate hits: the Kremenchuk oil refinery and the technical premises of the Kanatove airfield. The rest of the missiles hit at a considerable distance from each other - up to several kilometres or more - either exploded in the air or hit residential areas in Kharkiv," Kostin said.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: missile strikeNorth KoreawarOffice of the Prosecutor General
Advertisement:

Ukraine's Armed Forces likely hit Russian training ground during inspection, killing at least 60 soldiers on parade – photo

ISW explains why Russian Defence Minister lied about capture of Krynky

Pentagon says withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from Avdiivka was "strategic"

Operational Command South denies Shoigu's claim about seizure of bridgehead on Dnipro's left bank

Second Ukrainian stabbed in Germany dies in hospital

Polish farmers call on Putin to "bring order to Ukraine", Polish Interior Minister reacts

All News
missile strike
Russians attack Myrhorod for second night in a row, hitting open ground
Russia strikes village of Zoria in Donetsk Oblast with MLRS: 1 person killed, 2 more injured – photo
Missile attack on Kyiv: new details emerged – photo
RECENT NEWS
10:15
Russian Shahed drones strike Dobropillia, Donetsk Oblast, injuring two women
09:23
Ukraine's Armed Forces likely hit Russian training ground during inspection, killing at least 60 soldiers on parade – photo
09:03
Russo-Eurasian money laundering network exposed in Germany
08:40
Russia's war against Ukraine has cost Germany over €200 billion
08:15
Ukrainian Armed Forces kill over 1,000 Russians and destroy 53 artillery systems in one day
08:15
Ukrainian drone destroys Russian Starlink terminal – video
08:05
Polish deputy minister of agriculture threatens new restrictions on imports if Ukraine refuses to cooperate
07:57
Ukraine's Air Force shoots down Russian Su-34 jet
07:20
Polish government fears they are losing German market because of Ukrainian grain
07:16
Air Force downs 13 of 19 Shahed drones and 1 of 6 missiles launched by Russia
All News
Advertisement: