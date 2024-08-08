Ukraine's commander-in-chief says he is working "at starting point" amid Russian border breach
Thursday, 8 August 2024, 18:46
Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has posted a photograph at the "starting point" where he is working amid reports of a breakthrough on the border in Russia's Kursk Oblast.
Source: Syrskyi on Telegram
Details: The commander-in-chief stated that he is "working at the starting point" but provided no further details. The starting point is the location from which units begin their advance during an offensive.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported on 5 August that Syrskyi has been working in the combat zone for several days.
Background:
- On the morning of 6 August, Alexei Smirnov, the acting governor of Russia's Kursk Oblast, claimed that Ukrainian forces had mounted an attempt to infiltrate the Sudzha and Korenevo districts of Kursk Oblast. Russian propagandists and milbloggers are claiming that Ukrainian forces have secured a foothold in the border area. Russian ruler Vladimir Putin called the situation a "provocation".
- Ukraine has not yet commented on the events in Kursk Oblast.
- A state of emergency was declared on the second day of the border breach in Kursk Oblast.
- Experts from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) have analysed the available data and confirmed the advance of Ukrainian troops up to 10 km deep into Russia’s Kursk Oblast.
