Ukraine's commander-in-chief says he is working "at starting point" amid Russian border breach

Tetyana OliynykThursday, 8 August 2024, 18:46
Oleksandr Syrskyi (centre). Photo: Syrskyi on social media

Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has posted a photograph at the "starting point" where he is working amid reports of a breakthrough on the border in Russia's Kursk Oblast.

Source: Syrskyi on Telegram

Details: The commander-in-chief stated that he is "working at the starting point" but provided no further details. The starting point is the location from which units begin their advance during an offensive.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported on 5 August that Syrskyi has been working in the combat zone for several days.

Background:

Oleksandr Syrskyiwar
Oleksandr Syrskyi
