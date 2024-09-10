Ukraine's Air Force downs 38 Shahed drones, one drone flies back to Russia

Mobile fire group. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russian forces attacked Ukraine with two missiles and 46 Shahed drones on the night of 9-10 September. Ukraine’s Air Force has successfully downed 38 drones. Three drones had disappeared from radar, two headed towards occupied parts of Luhansk Oblast and one headed back towards Russia.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force on Telegram

Quote:"Russian occupiers launched an attack with an Iskander-M ballistic missile from occupied Crimea, a Kh-31P anti-radar missile from the airspace over the Black Sea and 46 Shahed drones (launched from Kursk and Yeisk in Russia). As a result of combat efforts, 38 Shahed drones were downed.

In addition, three drones left Ukraine-controlled airspace: one headed towards Russia and two towards occupied Luhansk Oblast. Another three enemy drones disappeared from radar on Ukrainian territory (presumably falling due to electronic warfare systems interference)."

Details: Aircraft, anti-aircraft missile forces, mobile fire groups and electronic warfare units of Ukraine’s defence forces were involved in repelling the attack.

Air defence was responding in 13 oblasts, namely Vinnytsia, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kherson, Cherkasy, Sumy, Dnipro, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia and Poltava.

