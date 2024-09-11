Total of 131 combat clashes occur: Ukrainian forces repel most attacks on 2 fronts

A self-propelled artillery system in action. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

A total of 131 combat clashes have been recorded across 11 fronts over the past day. Ukrainian defenders have repelled over 60 Russian attacks on the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove fronts.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 11 September

Details: On the Kharkiv front, the Russians continued their offensive actions. Four combat clashes occurred near the settlements of Vovchansk and Hlyboke.

On the Kupiansk front, 13 Russian attacks occurred. Ukraine's defence forces repelled these assaults near the settlements of Synkivka, Hlushkivka, Lozova and Petropavlivka.

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian forces repelled 20 Russian attacks near the settlements of Druzheliubivka, Tverdokhlibove, Nevske, Makiivka, Novosadove and Torske.

On the Siversk front, Ukraine's defence forces repelled nine Russian attacks near the settlements of Ivano-Darivka, Spirne, Verkhnokamianse and Vyimka.

On the Kramatorsk front, Ukrainian forces stopped five Russian attempts to break through Ukrainian defences near the settlements of Chasiv Yar, Kalynivka and Ivanivske.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians conducted nine attacks with the support of aircraft, focusing their efforts near Dachne, Toretsk, and Nelipivka.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 32 Russian attacks. The Russians concentrated their efforts near the settlements of Novooleksandrivka, Vozdvyzhenka, Svyrydonivka, Hrodivka, Ivanivka, Novohrodivka, Mykhailivka and Marynivka.

On the Kurakhove front, Ukraine's defence forces continued to hold back the Russians near the settlements of Heorhiivka, Ukrainsk and Krasnohorivka. Overall, the Russians tried to break through Ukrainian defences 29 times there.

On the Vremivka front, the Russians conducted two attacks on Ukrainian positions near the city of Vuhledar.

On the Orikhiv front, one unsuccessful combat clash occurred near the village of Mali Shcherbaky.

On the Prydniprovske front, no loss of positions or territory was reported. Ukrainian forces successfully repelled seven Russian attacks.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, the operational situation has not changed significantly. There is no evidence of the formation of offensive Russian groups there.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts, the Russians are maintaining their military presence and using aircraft from the territory of the Russian Federation and bombarding settlements.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces continue to inflict significant losses on Russian troops in both manpower and equipment, depleting Russian forces along the entire line of contact and in the rear.

