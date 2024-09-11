All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Ukrainian air defence forces shoot down 20 Shahed drones in six oblasts, five more UAVs lost

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 11 September 2024, 08:37
Ukrainian air defence forces shoot down 20 Shahed drones in six oblasts, five more UAVs lost
Drones shot down. Photo: Air Force infographic

Russian troops attacked Ukraine with an Iskander-M ballistic missile, two S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles, six Kh-31P anti-aircraft missiles and 25 Shahed attack UAVs on the night of 10-11 September. 

Source: Air Force Command on Telegram 

Quote: "As a result of the anti-aircraft battle, 20 attack UAVs were shot down, and five enemy drones disappeared from radar on the territory of Ukraine (no information on casualties or damage was received)." 

Advertisement:

Details: Aircraft, anti-aircraft missile troops, mobile firing groups and electronic warfare units of the Ukrainian defence forces were involved in repelling the Russian air attack. 

Air defences were responding in Kyiv, Kherson, Cherkasy, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk and Poltava oblasts.

Support UP or become our patron!

Shahed droneair defencemissile strikewar
Advertisement:

Tonnes of ammunition blew up: Ukrainian Navy destroy Russian storages near occupied Mariupol

European Commission President changes candidate for Commissioner for Enlargement and Recovery of Ukraine

Russians attack Sumy, power and water cut off in some neighbourhoods

Russians execute unarmed Ukrainian prisoner of war with sword

UK to not allow Ukraine to strike targets in Russia without US consent

Journalists expose Kremlin's disinformation contractor agency that spreads discrediting information about Ukraine

All News
Shahed drone
Russians attack energy facilities in 8 Ukrainian oblasts
Russian drone attack on Cherkasy Oblast, two people injured – photos
Ukraine's Air Force downs 38 Shahed drones, one drone flies back to Russia
RECENT NEWS
16:09
Tonnes of ammunition blew up: Ukrainian Navy destroy Russian storages near occupied Mariupol
16:04
Russian strike on Kharkiv: 6 people injured, including 4 rescue workers
15:20
Ukrainian President's Office adviser on victory plan: No frozen war, ceasefire or transferring territories to Russia
14:58
EU prepares Plan B loan to Ukraine using Russian assets in case of US' non-participation
14:37
West spent US$2 billion to purchase products made from Russian oil in 2024
14:09
Kremlin claims no appeals for humanitarian corridor were received from Sudzha residents
13:38
Russians attack Sumy Oblast with guided aerial bombs, injuring two people – photos
13:35
Germany to provide additional €100 million in aid to Ukraine this winter
12:44
Russia attacked Ukrainian railway infrastructure nearly 50 times in August
12:37
79% of Ukrainians wouldn't move to the US or Europe even with citizenship, poll finds
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: