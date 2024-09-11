Ukrainian air defence forces shoot down 20 Shahed drones in six oblasts, five more UAVs lost

Russian troops attacked Ukraine with an Iskander-M ballistic missile, two S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles, six Kh-31P anti-aircraft missiles and 25 Shahed attack UAVs on the night of 10-11 September.

Source: Air Force Command on Telegram

Quote: "As a result of the anti-aircraft battle, 20 attack UAVs were shot down, and five enemy drones disappeared from radar on the territory of Ukraine (no information on casualties or damage was received)."

Advertisement:

Details: Aircraft, anti-aircraft missile troops, mobile firing groups and electronic warfare units of the Ukrainian defence forces were involved in repelling the Russian air attack.

Air defences were responding in Kyiv, Kherson, Cherkasy, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk and Poltava oblasts.

Support UP or become our patron!