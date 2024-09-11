Biden says his administration is working to allow Ukraine to use long-range weapons against Russia

US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that the issue of lifting the ban on Ukraine's use of long-range weapons is under consideration.

Details: Biden was asked if the US would lift restrictions on Ukraine's use of long-range weapons in the war against Russia, and said his administration was "working that out now".

Background:

In recent weeks, Ukraine has been actively calling on its allies to lift all restrictions on strikes by their long-range weapons against Russia, explaining that this would allow them to target aircraft that launch cruise missiles and guided bombs.

In response, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said that any means, including long-range missiles, are not crucial to a full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine.

