Biden says his administration is working to allow Ukraine to use long-range weapons against Russia

Ivashkiv OlenaWednesday, 11 September 2024, 01:03
Biden says his administration is working to allow Ukraine to use long-range weapons against Russia
Joe Biden. Photo: Getty Images

US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that the issue of lifting the ban on Ukraine's use of long-range weapons is under consideration. 

Source: Reuters 

Details: Biden was asked if the US would lift restrictions on Ukraine's use of long-range weapons in the war against Russia, and said his administration was "working that out now". 

Background

