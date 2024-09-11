Biden says his administration is working to allow Ukraine to use long-range weapons against Russia
Wednesday, 11 September 2024, 01:03
US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that the issue of lifting the ban on Ukraine's use of long-range weapons is under consideration.
Source: Reuters
Details: Biden was asked if the US would lift restrictions on Ukraine's use of long-range weapons in the war against Russia, and said his administration was "working that out now".
Background:
- In recent weeks, Ukraine has been actively calling on its allies to lift all restrictions on strikes by their long-range weapons against Russia, explaining that this would allow them to target aircraft that launch cruise missiles and guided bombs.
- In response, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said that any means, including long-range missiles, are not crucial to a full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine.
