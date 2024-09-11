US Secretary of State and UK Foreign Secretary to meet with Zelenskyy and government officials in Kyiv on Wednesday

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy. Photo: US Department of State on Facebook

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy will arrive in Kyiv on 11 September.

Source: US Department of State website

Quote from the State Department: "On 11 September, Secretary Blinken will travel to Ukraine with UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy, where they will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and senior Ukrainian government officials."

Advertisement:

Details: The two sides will reportedly discuss further support for Ukraine to defend itself against Russian aggression, as well as ways to ensure Ukraine's prosperity "militarily, economically and democratically in the long term".

On 12 September, Blinken is scheduled to travel to Poland. There, the US Secretary of State will meet with Polish officials to discuss a number of important bilateral issues, including deepening defence and energy cooperation, as well as the two countries' work as NATO members in support of Ukraine's defence.

Support UP or become our patron!