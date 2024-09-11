All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

US Secretary of State and UK Foreign Secretary to meet with Zelenskyy and government officials in Kyiv on Wednesday

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 11 September 2024, 08:21
US Secretary of State and UK Foreign Secretary to meet with Zelenskyy and government officials in Kyiv on Wednesday
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy. Photo: US Department of State on Facebook

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy will arrive in Kyiv on 11 September. 

Source: US Department of State website 

Quote from the State Department: "On 11 September, Secretary Blinken will travel to Ukraine with UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy, where they will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and senior Ukrainian government officials."

Advertisement:

Details: The two sides will reportedly discuss further support for Ukraine to defend itself against Russian aggression, as well as ways to ensure Ukraine's prosperity "militarily, economically and democratically in the long term".

On 12 September, Blinken is scheduled to travel to Poland. There, the US Secretary of State will meet with Polish officials to discuss a number of important bilateral issues, including deepening defence and energy cooperation, as well as the two countries' work as NATO members in support of Ukraine's defence.

Support UP or become our patron!

USABlinkenUKKyiv
Advertisement:

Tonnes of ammunition blew up: Ukrainian Navy destroy Russian storages near occupied Mariupol

European Commission President changes candidate for Commissioner for Enlargement and Recovery of Ukraine

Russians attack Sumy, power and water cut off in some neighbourhoods

Russians execute unarmed Ukrainian prisoner of war with sword

UK to not allow Ukraine to strike targets in Russia without US consent

Journalists expose Kremlin's disinformation contractor agency that spreads discrediting information about Ukraine

All News
USA
Harris expresses support for Ukraine, while Trump evades answer twice – US debates
Biden says his administration is working to allow Ukraine to use long-range weapons against Russia
Biden not ruling out allowing Ukraine to strike deep into Russia – US Secretary of State
RECENT NEWS
16:09
Tonnes of ammunition blew up: Ukrainian Navy destroy Russian storages near occupied Mariupol
16:04
Russian strike on Kharkiv: 6 people injured, including 4 rescue workers
15:20
Ukrainian President's Office adviser on victory plan: No frozen war, ceasefire or transferring territories to Russia
14:58
EU prepares Plan B loan to Ukraine using Russian assets in case of US' non-participation
14:37
West spent US$2 billion to purchase products made from Russian oil in 2024
14:09
Kremlin claims no appeals for humanitarian corridor were received from Sudzha residents
13:38
Russians attack Sumy Oblast with guided aerial bombs, injuring two people – photos
13:35
Germany to provide additional €100 million in aid to Ukraine this winter
12:44
Russia attacked Ukrainian railway infrastructure nearly 50 times in August
12:37
79% of Ukrainians wouldn't move to the US or Europe even with citizenship, poll finds
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: