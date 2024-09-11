Number of Republicans in US Congress urge Biden to lift restrictions on Ukraine's use of Western-supplied weapons in Russia

A group of Republicans from the US House of Representatives have urged the White House to lift restrictions on Ukraine's use of Western-supplied weapons to strike targets inside Russia.

Details: The letter was signed by Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul, Armed Services Committee Chairman Mike Rogers, Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Chairman Mike Turner, Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on European Affairs Chairman Tom Kean, Defense Appropriations Subcommittee Chairman Ken Calvert, and Helsinki Commissioner Richard Hudson.

They call on the White House to lift restrictions on Ukraine's use of US long-range weapons, in particular ATACMS missiles, deep into Russian territory.

"The Biden-Harris administration’s senseless restrictions, combined with the longstanding slow-rolling of critical weapons approvals and deliveries, are hindering Ukraine’s ability to bring this war to a victorious conclusion... It is far past time the administration reverses course and lifts the remaining restrictions on Ukraine’s use of US-provided weapons against legitimate military targets in Russia," the members of Congress said.

They stressed that under the status quo, the Russians have a sanctuary where they can safely keep their weapons and launch strikes on Ukrainian territory.

The signatories welcomed the administration’s decision to allow Ukraine to use US-supplied weapons for strikes near the border, a move that came during the summer Russian offensive in Kharkiv Oblast. However, they emphasised that the decision was made too late, suggesting that if Ukraine had been granted this capability earlier, the Kharkiv offensive might have been prevented, allowing Kyiv to retain more forces in the most challenging eastern areas of the war zone.

They pointed out that, according to estimates from the Institute for the Study of War, over 200 potential Russian targets remain within the range of ATACMS missiles available to Ukrainian forces.

The members of Congress also stressed that "concerns about escalation" have proved to be unfounded, as evidenced by Ukraine's operation in Russia's Kursk Oblast.

"Recent reports that the real reason your administration opposes lifting these restrictions is not to endanger a future reset with Russia are extremely alarming. The failed Obama-Biden Russia reset in the wake of Russia’s 2008 invasion of Georgia made clear [Kremlin ruler] Vladimir Putin does not respond to appeasement and olive branches. This conflict will end only when tougher sanctions and Ukraine’s battlefield successes convince Vladimir Putin that he has nothing left to gain through war and must come to the negotiating table," they said.

The signatories also expressed disappointment at media reports that the United States is throwing cold water on the UK and France's decision to lift restrictions on Ukraine's use of long-range weapons donated by these nations.

"Similar to the Biden-Harris administration’s shameful delay in approving our allies’ transfer of F-16 jets to Ukraine, the administration is once again stopping our forward-leaning allies from helping Ukraine win... Russia must not be given a sanctuary from which it can execute its war crimes against Ukraine with impunity," they said.

On 10 September, US President Joe Biden hinted that the US might lift restrictions on Ukraine's use of long-range weapons in Russia.

This issue is reportedly planned to be discussed during a meeting between UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Biden at the White House this Friday.

