Ukraine launches IT system to accelerate supply of goods for military fourfold

On 11 September, Ukraine’s State Logistics Operator (DOT) introduced DOT-Chain. This is an advanced IT system for managing the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ supply demands.

Source: press service of Ukraine’s Defence Minister

Details: The main task of DOT-Chain is to make the process of providing the military easier and faster. In particular, this will be possible due to the simplification of processes, increased awareness and increased support for the military and suppliers.

Advertisement:

Quote: "If previously, the delivery time of products could be up to two months, then after the introduction of DOT-Chain, this time period should be reduced by about fourfold," said Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine Dmytro Klymenkov.

DOT-Chain has become the largest digital project in the institution. A team of IT specialists from the State Logistics Operator worked on the development.

"Our task was to change the old system so that non-lethal support of the Armed Forces of Ukraine would be more effective. Currently, DOT-Chain functionality extends to food supply. DOT IT team digitised the entire process of provision – from submitting applications for products to issuing invoices and acts. In the future, the system can quickly scale to cover other categories of goods," said Alona Zhuzha, IT adviser to DOT.

Advertisement:

What has changed with the new DOT-Chain IT system?

Digitising paper records to help the military work more efficiently. This is a critical step towards reducing paper bureaucracy in the army. Instead of processing 30.000 papers per week, the military will now be able to do so with a few clicks in the system. This greatly minimises the amount of effort related to procurement. Simplification of the process of paying for items. It will be four times faster since the expenditure invoices are immediately placed into the system, and the DOT, with signatures from both the military unit and the supplier, can pay for the shipping right away. Optimised data sharing. The information available in the system is particularly useful to the Ministry of Defence. This allows to alter the demands of the military based on the data aggregated by DOT-Chain, such as the number of applications, supply information, and the amount of goods that were accepted or rejected by military units. Establishment of communication channels amongst the parties involved in the provision of Ukraine's Armed Forces. DOT-Chain displays all purchasing and delivery documentation for each request. In effect, DOT functions as a third party, managing both start-ups and suppliers and responding rapidly to changing needs of particular military unit.

Background:

The State Logistics Operator (DOT) is a procurement organisation under the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine that supplies the Ukrainian Armed Forces with food, clothing, fuel and lubricants.

Support UP or become our patron!