All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Russians using soldiers with no combat experience as reinforcements in Vovchansk, Kharkiv Oblast

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 11 September 2024, 21:44
Russians using soldiers with no combat experience as reinforcements in Vovchansk, Kharkiv Oblast
The city of Vovchansk. A screenshot from a video by the Liut (Fury) Brigade

Ukraine’s defence forces have reported that the Russians have deployed soldiers with no combat experience to bolster their assaults in the city of Vovchansk on the Kharkiv front.

Source: Vitalii Sarantsev, spokesperson for the Kharkiv Operational Strategic Group of Forces, on the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "The 4th Volunteer Reconnaissance and Assault Brigade named after Alexander Nevsky was deployed on this front. They suffered quite heavy losses, and now soldiers from the 128th Separate Motorised Rifle Brigade are arriving to reinforce them, as well as other units.

Advertisement:

However, the latest reports say that the units being brought in for assault actions in Vovchansk have received rather poor training: these servicemen have never seen combat before.

It is our understanding that this newly arrived personnel is a mobilisation resource raised by Russia. It’s not yet known for certain whether these are former prisoners or representatives of other countries (soldiers have previously been recruited from Central Asia, Africa and the Middle East)".

Background: Fighting continues on the outskirts of Vovchansk, which is being systematically razed to the ground by the Russian occupiers. Russian soldiers recently attempted to deliver personnel to central Vovchansk in two tanks and a couple of MT-LB armoured fighting vehicles, but they retreated after suffering losses.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

Kharkiv Oblastwar
Advertisement:

Tonnes of ammunition blew up: Ukrainian Navy destroy Russian storages near occupied Mariupol

European Commission President changes candidate for Commissioner for Enlargement and Recovery of Ukraine

Russians attack Sumy, power and water cut off in some neighbourhoods

Russians execute unarmed Ukrainian prisoner of war with sword

UK to not allow Ukraine to strike targets in Russia without US consent

Journalists expose Kremlin's disinformation contractor agency that spreads discrediting information about Ukraine

All News
Kharkiv Oblast
29 towns in Kharkiv Oblast to be added to mandatory evacuation list
Russian drone attacks Kupiansk, injuring 2 civilians
Russians target Derhachi in Kharkiv Oblast, killing 1 and injuring 13 people – photos
RECENT NEWS
16:38
Commander Drapatyi transferred to Donetsk Oblast after stabilisation of situation on front line in Kharkiv Oblast
16:09
Tonnes of ammunition blew up: Ukrainian Navy destroy Russian storages near occupied Mariupol
16:04
Russian strike on Kharkiv: 6 people injured, including 4 rescue workers
15:20
Ukrainian President's Office adviser on victory plan: No frozen war, ceasefire or transferring territories to Russia
14:58
EU prepares Plan B loan to Ukraine using Russian assets in case of US' non-participation
14:37
West spent US$2 billion to purchase products made from Russian oil in 2024
14:09
Kremlin claims no appeals for humanitarian corridor were received from Sudzha residents
13:38
Russians attack Sumy Oblast with guided aerial bombs, injuring two people – photos
13:35
Germany to provide additional €100 million in aid to Ukraine this winter
12:44
Russia attacked Ukrainian railway infrastructure nearly 50 times in August
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: