Russians using soldiers with no combat experience as reinforcements in Vovchansk, Kharkiv Oblast

The city of Vovchansk. A screenshot from a video by the Liut (Fury) Brigade

Ukraine’s defence forces have reported that the Russians have deployed soldiers with no combat experience to bolster their assaults in the city of Vovchansk on the Kharkiv front.

Source: Vitalii Sarantsev, spokesperson for the Kharkiv Operational Strategic Group of Forces, on the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "The 4th Volunteer Reconnaissance and Assault Brigade named after Alexander Nevsky was deployed on this front. They suffered quite heavy losses, and now soldiers from the 128th Separate Motorised Rifle Brigade are arriving to reinforce them, as well as other units.

However, the latest reports say that the units being brought in for assault actions in Vovchansk have received rather poor training: these servicemen have never seen combat before.

It is our understanding that this newly arrived personnel is a mobilisation resource raised by Russia. It’s not yet known for certain whether these are former prisoners or representatives of other countries (soldiers have previously been recruited from Central Asia, Africa and the Middle East)".

Background: Fighting continues on the outskirts of Vovchansk, which is being systematically razed to the ground by the Russian occupiers. Russian soldiers recently attempted to deliver personnel to central Vovchansk in two tanks and a couple of MT-LB armoured fighting vehicles, but they retreated after suffering losses.

