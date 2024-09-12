All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

EU chief diplomat proposes sanctions against Iran over transfer of ballistic missiles to Russia

Anastasia ProtzThursday, 12 September 2024, 14:27
EU chief diplomat proposes sanctions against Iran over transfer of ballistic missiles to Russia
Josep Borrell. Stock photo: Getty Images

Josep Borrell, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, has submitted a proposal to member states to impose sanctions on Iran over its supply of ballistic missiles to Russia.

Source: European Pravda, citing Peter Stano, spokesperson for the EU External Action Service

Details: Stano recalled that the European Union had warned Iran not to transfer ballistic missiles to Russia for use against Ukraine. However, since Iran appears to have done so, the EU will provide a "swift response".

Advertisement:

"High Representative Borrell has already presented proposals to member states for targeted measures as part of the EU's response to this development," Stano said.

He called the missile transfer an escalation of Iran's military support for Russia's illegal aggression.

Background:

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

EUIransanctions
Advertisement:

European Commission President changes candidate for Commissioner for Enlargement and Recovery of Ukraine

Russians attack Sumy, power and water cut off in some neighbourhoods

Russians execute unarmed Ukrainian prisoner of war with sword

UK to not allow Ukraine to strike targets in Russia without US consent

Journalists expose Kremlin's disinformation contractor agency that spreads discrediting information about Ukraine

Ukraine's war victory plan is 90% ready – Zelenskyy

All News
EU
Majority of Hungarians oppose Ukraine's EU membership
EU is ready for cessation of Russian gas transit through Ukraine
European Commissioner: EU ready to completely cut off Russian gas
RECENT NEWS
16:04
Russian strike on Kharkiv: 6 people injured, including 4 rescue workers
15:20
Ukrainian President's Office adviser on victory plan: No frozen war, ceasefire or transferring territories to Russia
14:58
EU prepares Plan B loan to Ukraine using Russian assets in case of US' non-participation
14:37
West spent US$2 billion to purchase products made from Russian oil in 2024
14:09
Kremlin claims no appeals for humanitarian corridor were received from Sudzha residents
13:38
Russians attack Sumy Oblast with guided aerial bombs, injuring two people – photos
13:35
Germany to provide additional €100 million in aid to Ukraine this winter
12:44
Russia attacked Ukrainian railway infrastructure nearly 50 times in August
12:37
79% of Ukrainians wouldn't move to the US or Europe even with citizenship, poll finds
12:31
European Commission President changes candidate for Commissioner for Enlargement and Recovery of Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: