EU chief diplomat proposes sanctions against Iran over transfer of ballistic missiles to Russia

Josep Borrell, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, has submitted a proposal to member states to impose sanctions on Iran over its supply of ballistic missiles to Russia.

Source: European Pravda, citing Peter Stano, spokesperson for the EU External Action Service

Details: Stano recalled that the European Union had warned Iran not to transfer ballistic missiles to Russia for use against Ukraine. However, since Iran appears to have done so, the EU will provide a "swift response".

"High Representative Borrell has already presented proposals to member states for targeted measures as part of the EU's response to this development," Stano said.

He called the missile transfer an escalation of Iran's military support for Russia's illegal aggression.

