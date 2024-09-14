Shahed drone flies to Belarus, fighter jets scrambled – Belaruski Hajun

A Russian Shahed flew into Belarus on the night of 13-14 September, and Belarusian Air Force fighter jets were scrambled.

Source: Belaruski Hajun, an independent Belarusian military monitoring media outlet

Details: At 04:10, the kamikaze drone crossed the border with Belarus near Loyew, Gomel Oblast, and spent about 30 minutes in the country's airspace.

The drone was flying on a westerly course, then turned southeast and returned to the territory of Ukraine. Belaruski Hajun reports indicate that it flew to the area of Slavutych, where it was spotted at 05:05.

At the time of the Shahed's approach, a fighter jet of the Belarusian Air Force was on duty in the sky over Gomel Oblast, which took off from the Baranovichi airfield at around 03:40.

Background: Ukrainian air defence downed 72 out of 76 Russian strike drones on the night of 13-14 September; two more returned to Russia.

