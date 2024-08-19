All Sections
Denmark plans to allocate over US$100 million to purchase weapons for Ukraine

Oleh Pavliuk, Yevhen KizilovMonday, 19 August 2024, 16:20
Stock photo: Getty Images

The Danish government and parliament have proposed allocating approximately 783 million Danish kroner (approx. US$115.8 million) to purchase weapons for Ukraine.

Source: a statement from the Danish Ministry of Defence, as reported by European Pravda 

Details: Denmark's military aid package, reportedly the 20th, will help "meet Ukraine's military needs in both the short and long term".

The package includes provisions for the procurement of new military equipment from the Ukrainian and Danish defence industries, as well as increased assistance from foreign allies. Funds for this initiative will be allocated this year.

Quote: "For operational and security reasons, we cannot detail the full contents of the aid package," the Danish Defence Ministry said.

According to the statement, the funding must still be approved by the finance committee of the Danish parliament.

Denmark has pledged 64.8 billion Danish kroner (approx. US$9.5 billion) in military support for Ukraine between 2023 and 2028, which is disbursed through its special Ukraine Fund. A total of 46.1 billion Danish kroner (approx. US$6.8 billion) has already been spent or pledged.

In April, Danish officials agreed to allocate an additional 4.4 billion Danish kroner (approx. US$650 million) for military support to Ukraine through 2024.

Denmark also belongs to the fighter jet coalition and has delivered F-16 training to Ukrainian crews.

