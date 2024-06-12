All Sections
Ukrainian Defence Industry to create joint venture with US Amentum Services

Economichna PravdaWednesday, 12 June 2024, 20:25
Photo: Ukrainian Defence Industry

Ukrainian Defence Industry JSC (also known as Ukroboronprom, a strategic manufacturer of weapons and military hardware in Ukraine) has signed a Memorandum of Intent to form a joint venture with American Amentum Services, Inc, a leading company in the field of global design, project management, and solution integration.

Source: Ukrainian Defence Industry on Telegram

Details: The corporation indicated that this is concerned with future cooperation on the restoration and maintenance of armoured vehicles built in America.

"Earlier, officials from Amentum Services, Inc visited Ukroboronprom firms to examine their current skills, technical basis and potential.

Domestic arms manufacturers anticipate that new partners will assist them in getting technical documentation, equipment and replacement parts for the repair and maintenance of armoured combat vehicles built in the United States," according to the statement.

The memorandum between Ukrainian Defence Industry and Amentum Services, Inc. was signed by CEO Herman Smetanin and Joe Dunaway, President of Executive Operations of the Critical Missions Division.

Background: Ukrainian Defence Industry and German Rheinmetall opened Ukraine's first combined workshop for the repair and production of armoured vehicles.

Subjects: weaponsUkrainian Defense IndustryUSA
