Ukroboronprom enters top 50 global defence companies for first time

Oleksandr Kamyshin, Ukraine’s Minister of Strategic Industries, has reported that Ukroboronprom, the state-run defence concern and strategic manufacturer of weapons and military hardware in Ukraine, has entered the top 50 global defence companies in the Defense News ranking for the first time.

Source: Kamyshin on Telegram

Quote: "The ranking is compiled annually by Defense News. Last year, Ukroboronprom was ranked 65th, but now it has jumped up 16 spots."

Ukroboronprom is the fastest-growing company among the top 100 largest defence companies in the world, with its revenue increasing by 72% to US$2.2 billion in 2023.

"The first half of 2024 shows that we are maintaining this pace," Kamyshin added.

Background: The first project in Ukraine under the partnership between Ukrainian Defence Industry JSC and the German defence conglomerate Rheinmetall has been launched – a workshop for the repair and production of armoured vehicles.

