Zelenskyy on long-range strikes on Russia: We have waited too long, Russia has pulled out its jets

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine still does not have permission from the United States to launch long-range strikes deep into Russian territory, and Russia has moved its planes to a greater distance.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with American journalist Fareed Zakaria, the full version of which was published by the press service of the Office of the Ukrainian President

Quote: "We had some meetings with [US] officials, and I said: we have waited too long. Now Russia began to move their jets from 100 km, 150 km, 300 to 500.

After that, I will tell you that now we need more permissions."

Details: In response to the journalist's clarifying question whether Ukraine had received permission from the US for long-range strikes on Russian territory, Zelenskyy said: "No, still no."

Background:

On 14 September, the UK news agency Reuters reported that Ukraine initially asked the United States to let it use long-range ATACMS missiles to hit Russian airfields, but now potential targets for Ukraine's long-range strikes include Russian military command centres, fuel and weapons depots and areas where Russian troops are concentrated.

On 31 August, Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umierov confirmed that during a meeting with senior US officials, he had handed over a list of targets that Kyiv wants to hit with US long-range ATACMS missiles.

On 12 September, Russian ruler Vladimir Putin said that allowing Ukraine to strike Russia with Western missiles would mean direct involvement of NATO and European countries in the war in Ukraine.

