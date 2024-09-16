Russians stockpile ammunition and explosives at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

Ukraine’s National Resistance Center has reported that Russian forces are continuing to use the territory of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) to station military personnel and store ammunition and explosives.

Source: Ukraine’s National Resistance Center (NRC)

Quote: "Thanks to information provided by Ukrainian underground resistance and concerned citizens, it was possible to estimate that up to 1,300 personnel from the Russian National Guard are stationed at the ZNPP.

In particular, the units of OMON Akhmat-1 (Grozny, TOT [Temporarily Occupied Territory – ed.] of the Chechen Republic of Ichkeria) and SOBR Agat (Penza, Russia) were identified.

For the sake of disguise, some invaders on duty use the uniforms of the ZNPP paramilitary guard, not the Russian Guard."

Details: The NRC also noted that the Russians are using the plant's technical and basement rooms to store small arms and artillery ammunition to supply both the contingent stationed at the plant and forces positioned nearby.

In addition, the Russians have laid over 20 minefields around the city [of Enerhodar – ed.], encircling the plant and the city, with a total length of about 6.5 km.

"The occupiers still fear the potential landing of Ukrainian defence forces from the Dnipro River," the NRC added.

Quote: "Despite the visit of the IAEA mission this week, their route was carefully and pre-planned by the occupiers. Given the courtesy shown and the hugs of IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi with the Russian leadership of the occupied nuclear power plant, it is no wonder that his team once again failed to notice the significant accumulation of Russian troops and weapons on the territory of the nuclear power plant.

It was not the first time they had been denied access to the western parts of two turbine halls. However, the organisation’s representative office only noted this fact and did not make any decision regarding Rosatom’s representation, which manages ZNPP."

