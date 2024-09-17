Ukraine's air defence downs 34 out of 51 Shahed drones, 12 disappeared from radar, 2 returned to Russia

Ukraine's air defence forces destroyed 34 out of 51 Russian drones launched on the night of 16-17 September. Twelve drones had disappeared from radar and two returned to Russia.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force

Details: Air surveillance troops of the Air Force detected and tracked 51 strike drones from Russia’s Kursk and Primorsko-Akhtarsk as well as Cape Chauda in temporarily occupied Crimea from 19:00 to 06:00.

Aircraft, anti-aircraft missile troops, mobile fire groups, electronic warfare units of the Air Force and the rest of Ukraine's defence forces were involved in repelling the attack. As a result of the combat efforts, 34 attack drones were downed.

In addition, 12 drones had disappeared from radar in various Ukrainian oblasts (no information on casualties or damage had been reported) due to the electronic warfare units’ active countermeasures. Two drones returned to Russia.

Air defence was responding in Mykolaiv, Kherson, Sumy, Poltava and Kharkiv oblasts.

