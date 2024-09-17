All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Ukraine's air defence downs 34 out of 51 Shahed drones, 12 disappeared from radar, 2 returned to Russia

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 17 September 2024, 08:20
Ukraine's air defence downs 34 out of 51 Shahed drones, 12 disappeared from radar, 2 returned to Russia
A total of 34 drones were downed. Illustration: Ukraine’s Air Force

Ukraine's air defence forces destroyed 34 out of 51 Russian drones launched on the night of 16-17 September. Twelve drones had disappeared from radar and two returned to Russia.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force

Details: Air surveillance troops of the Air Force detected and tracked 51 strike drones from Russia’s Kursk and Primorsko-Akhtarsk as well as Cape Chauda in temporarily occupied Crimea from 19:00 to 06:00.

Advertisement:

Aircraft, anti-aircraft missile troops, mobile fire groups, electronic warfare units of the Air Force and the rest of Ukraine's defence forces were involved in repelling the attack. As a result of the combat efforts, 34 attack drones were downed.

In addition, 12 drones had disappeared from radar in various Ukrainian oblasts (no information on casualties or damage had been reported) due to the electronic warfare units’ active countermeasures. Two drones returned to Russia.

Air defence was responding in Mykolaiv, Kherson, Sumy, Poltava and Kharkiv oblasts.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

Shahed droneair defenceUkraine's Air Force
Advertisement:

"I will present Ukraine's Victory Plan to leaders of our partner states": Zelenskyy starts visit to US

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry warns Belarusian President of the consequences of his meeting with "head" of occupied part of Donetsk Oblast

Russians struck Ukraine's energy infrastructure over 1,000 times since October 2022

Ukrainian forces shoot down 71 Russian Shahed UAVs overnight

Group of Ukrainian intelligence officers who liberated Zmiinyi Island in 2022 were adrift at sea on rubber boat for over 24 hours

Russians hit apartment block in Kharkiv: at least 12 civilians injured

All News
Shahed drone
Russians hit energy infrastructure in Sumy Oblast: repair work ongoing
Seven Shahed UAVs shot down over Mykolaiv Oblast
Russians launched large-scale Shahed drone attack on Sumy causing water and power outages in city
RECENT NEWS
23:14
Explosions rock Zaporizhzhia
23:04
Zelenskyy says JD Vance's "plan" would lead to global conflict
22:14
"I will present Ukraine's Victory Plan to leaders of our partner states": Zelenskyy starts visit to US
21:32
Zelenskyy arrives in New York
21:23
Woman killed in Russian attack on Kherson Oblast
21:07
Channels are free to show what they want – Zelenskyy about Ukrainian joint 24/7 newscast
20:19
updatedRussians strike Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast, injuring 5 civilians, 16-year-old girl in critical condition
19:47
Zelenskyy on possibility of Biden rejecting his Victory Plan: that's a horrible thought
19:05
Ukrainian women's team defeats Romania at Chess Olympics, men's loses to Serbia
18:40
Future EU defence commissioner calls for mandatory ammunition stockpiles
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: