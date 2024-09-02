First day of school underground: pupils in Kharkiv begin their studies at another metro station – photos

In Kharkiv, the first day of school has begun at another metro station. Photo: Yevhen Hertner, Suspilne Kharkiv

The first day of studies began today for the students of the metro school at the Maselsky station in the city of Kharkiv.

Source: Suspilne Kharkiv

Details: Four study rooms for children from the city's Nemyshlianskyi district had been established by the start of the new school year.

The entrance to the metro school at the Maselsky station. Photo: Yevhen Hertner/Suspilne Kharkiv

According to Olha Demenko, the director of the Kharkiv City Council's Department of Education, about 800 students have been enrolled in underground school.

They will study in two shifts, including on Saturdays.

The opening of a new metro school Photo: Yevhen Hertner/Suspilne Kharkiv

Quote: "On 1 September 2023, 900 children began studying at five metro stations, and here are 800 at just one of them," Demenko noted.

In total, six metro stations have been equipped for studies in the city.

Classes in the metro school Photo: Yevhen Hertner/Suspilne Kharkiv

"Although, due to the realities of the war, we are once again forced to begin the educational process primarily remotely, there have been some positive changes. For example, thanks to the newly built underground school, reconstructed anti-radiation shelters, and metro schools, five times more students will sit at their desks this year than last. This modest accomplishment is critical for our entire city!" said Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov.

Corridor of the metro school Photo: Yevhen Hertner/Suspilne Kharkiv

Kharkiv completed construction of the first underground school in the spring. The school will accommodate 900 children in two shifts, with 20 classrooms ready for lessons.

