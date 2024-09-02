Number of civilians injured in Russian attack on Kharkiv and Ruska Lozova rises to 15 – photos

The aftermath of the latest Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast. Photo: Oleh Syniehubov on Telegram

On 2 September, Russian forces dropped a guided aerial bomb on Ruska Lozova in Kharkiv Oblast and attacked Kharkiv’s Kyivskyi district, injuring 15 civilians.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Ihor Terekhov, Mayor of Kharkiv, on Telegram; Viacheslav Zadorenko, Head of Derhachi City Military Administration

Quote: "The invaders dropped guided aerial bombs on Ruska Lozova. A house has been damaged. Early reports say one person was injured. The information is being updated."

Advertisement:

Details: Syniehubov added that the Russians also hit the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv.

"There are no reports of injuries at the moment. A car was damaged. The investigation continues," he added.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov later stated that four women were injured as a result of the attack on the Kyivskyi district. Syniehubov also reported that garages were on fire in the area of the attack.

Advertisement:

The aftermath of the latest Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast. Photo: Oleh Syniehubov on Telegram

Viacheslav Zadorenko, Head of the Derhachi City Military Administration, said a 68-year-old man sustained shrapnel wounds as a result of the strike on Ruska Lozova. At the moment his condition is stable, and he is receiving the necessary medical treatment. At least one house was damaged.

Update: At 15:58, Terekhov said the attack had hit a densely populated residential neighbourhood.

The aftermath of the latest Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast. Photo: Oleh Syniehubov on Telegram

Quote from Terekhov: "Garages are on fire at the site of one of the strikes, windows in nearby buildings have been broken, and there is damage to an insulated pipe. All the relevant services are working at the scene. The areas affected by the enemy guided aerial bombs are being examined."

Details: A few minutes later, Terekhov noted that five people are now known to have been injured in the Russian attack on Kharkiv's Kyivskyi district. The Russians also damaged a sports facility.

The aftermath of the latest Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast. Photo: Oleh Syniehubov on Telegram

Syniehubov reported at 16:23 that in Kharkiv, two Russian guided aerial bombs struck a garage cooperative located near residential buildings in the Kyivskyi district. A fire broke out at the site of the hit.

"Another hit has been recorded on the territory of a higher education institution. Five civilians have been injured. The inspection is ongoing," Syniehubov said.

The aftermath of the latest Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast. Photo: Oleh Syniehubov on Telegram

The aftermath of the latest Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast. Photo: Oleh Syniehubov on Telegram

Syniehubov later reported that seven people have been injured in the city of Kharkiv: "A woman aged 60 and a man aged 40 are in a critical condition. Five women are in a moderate condition."

Updated at 17:16: Syniehubov reported that the number of people injured in the Russian attack on Kharkiv had increased to 11.

Later, the head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration reported 13 casualties.

Updated at 20:01: The Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office reported that Russia had struck the city of Kharkiv with FAB-500 unified multi-purpose glide bombs. As a result of the attack on the city, 14 people were injured. The Russian attacks also damaged garages, cars, buildings of a higher education institution, a swimming pool complex, and the administrative building of a sports club. Fires broke out at various locations.

Background: On the night of 31 August-1 September, the Russians launched two attacks on the village of Slatyne in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring six people, including a pregnant woman.

Support UP or become our patron!