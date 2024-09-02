All Sections
Defence ministers of Ukraine and France hold talks in Paris

Mariya Yemets, Tetyana OliynykMonday, 2 September 2024, 22:14
Photo: Ukraine's Defence Minister Rustem Umierov on Facebook

Ukraine's Defence Minister Rustem Umierov and his French counterpart Sébastien Lecornu have held talks in Paris.

Source: European Pravda citing the ministers' social media accounts

Details: Lecornu said that he and Umierov had met in Paris and talked about "the development of the situation at the contact line and the extension of French support". Rustem Umierov gave more details about the meeting, noting that he was accompanied by Major General Volodymyr Horbatiuk, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine; Lieutenant General Mykola Shevtsov, Head of the Main Logistics Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine; and Oleksandr Balanutsa, Deputy Minister of Defence for European Integration.

"The main focus of our dialogue was on strengthening defence cooperation and coordinating efforts to counter Russian aggression," Umierov said. 

He stressed that Ukraine’s priority needs are still air defence systems and long-range weapons, as well as combat aircraft, electronic warfare equipment, unmanned aerial vehicles, artillery and ammunition.

"We paid special attention to the development of cooperation between the Ukrainian and French defence industries. We discussed the creation of joint ventures and co-financing of production. We have specific projects, an action plan and deadlines. Our teams are already actively working on this," Umierov said. 

Earlier, Umierov confirmed that Ukraine had handed over to the US a list of targets in Russia that it wants to attack with long-range ATACMS missiles.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he had raised the issue of investment in the production of Ukrainian long-range weapons in a conversation with Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof, who is on his first visit to Ukraine since taking office.

Support UP or become our patron!

