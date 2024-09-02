Zelenskyy and Dutch PM discuss potential investment in Ukrainian long-range weapons

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Dick Schoof in Zaporizhzhia on 2 September. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that he raised the issue of investing in Ukrainian long-range weapon production during a conversation with Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof.

Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a joint press conference held by the leaders in Zaporizhzhia, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy had been asked about the work being done by the Ukrainian authorities to compensate for issues with the supply of Western long-range capabilities or restrictions on the use of these weapons.

He said the issue had been discussed at a meeting with Dick Schoof.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "We have started producing our own long-range drones, and we have also started working on the missile programme – and it is working well too. Today we need money to invest in our production. I have talked to the Prime Minister and other partners about this. We are working to ensure we can get the money we need."

"We don’t have enough money in our country for mass production right now. That is, we are already producing a very large number of long-range drones. But to stay ahead of Russia we need more, and we need them faster," the president added.

Zelenskyy also commented on the situation around obtaining permission from Western partners for Ukraine to use their long-range weapons to strike deep into Russian territory. He explained that the issue is not just obtaining permission, but also receiving weapons capable of inflicting such strikes.

Background: Dick Schoof announced an aid package worth over €200 million during his first visit to Ukraine as prime minister.

