All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy and Dutch PM discuss potential investment in Ukrainian long-range weapons

Mariya YemetsMonday, 2 September 2024, 20:15
Zelenskyy and Dutch PM discuss potential investment in Ukrainian long-range weapons
Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Dick Schoof in Zaporizhzhia on 2 September. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that he raised the issue of investing in Ukrainian long-range weapon production during a conversation with Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof.

Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a joint press conference held by the leaders in Zaporizhzhia, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy had been asked about the work being done by the Ukrainian authorities to compensate for issues with the supply of Western long-range capabilities or restrictions on the use of these weapons.

Advertisement:

He said the issue had been discussed at a meeting with Dick Schoof. 

Quote from Zelenskyy: "We have started producing our own long-range drones, and we have also started working on the missile programme – and it is working well too. Today we need money to invest in our production. I have talked to the Prime Minister and other partners about this. We are working to ensure we can get the money we need."  

"We don’t have enough money in our country for mass production right now. That is, we are already producing a very large number of long-range drones. But to stay ahead of Russia we need more, and we need them faster," the president added. 

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy also commented on the situation around obtaining permission from Western partners for Ukraine to use their long-range weapons to strike deep into Russian territory. He explained that the issue is not just obtaining permission, but also receiving weapons capable of inflicting such strikes.

Background: Dick Schoof announced an aid package worth over €200 million during his first visit to Ukraine as prime minister.

Support UP or become our patron!

Zelenskyyweapons
Advertisement:

updatedBodies of two volunteers retrieved from rubble of hotel in Mykolaivka

Trump "very offended" by Putin's decision to "support" Harris

Zelenskyy appoints 2 advisers to himself and 2 deputies to chief of President's Office

Ukrainian air defences destroy 15 out of 23 Shahed UAVs and 1 out of 4 missiles launched by Russia overnight

Russians launch airstrike on Sumy: 2 civilians killed, 4 more injured, including children – photos

US and UK intelligence officials comment on Ukraine's Kursk offensive and its effect on Russian elites

All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy on strikes deep into Russian territory: We need appropriate weapons as well as permission
Zelenskyy: Every day of operations in Kursk Oblast ensures replenishment of exchange fund
Zelenskyy sanctions collaborators and those involved with Russian aviation infrastructure
RECENT NEWS
15:52
Russian UAV strikes minibus in Kherson, wounding 6 people
15:44
EU top diplomat bids Ukraine's former foreign minister Kuleba farewell and praises his successor
15:31
Ukrainian canoeist Yepifanov becomes 2024 Paralympics champion
15:27
Romania's Foreign Ministry protests over Russian Shahed drone entering its territory
15:19
Russian Shahed UAVs damage hotel and restaurant in Odesa Oblast
15:07
Russian UAV crashed in Latvia on Saturday
14:43
Ukraine protests over screening of film about Russian soldiers at festival in Venice
14:27
updatedBodies of two volunteers retrieved from rubble of hotel in Mykolaivka
14:11
Russians attack energy facilities in six oblasts of Ukraine in one day
13:54
Russian attack on Poltava's Communication Institute: 3 more victims die in hospital
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: