Telegram app founder Durov released from custody in Paris but may still face charges

Oleh Pavliuk, OLEKSANDR SHUMILINWednesday, 28 August 2024, 17:30
Photo: Getty Images

A Paris court ruled on Wednesday, 28 August, to release Telegram founder and CEO Pavel Durov, who had been in custody under investigation for refusing to cooperate with French law enforcement.

Source: European Pravda, citing BFMTV, a French news broadcast television and radio network

Details: The investigating judge in Paris reportedly ordered Durov's release after suspending his detention. This step may mean that the Telegram founder will be interrogated and then charged.

Background

  • On the evening of 24 August, Pavel Durov, the founder and CEO of Telegram, was detained in France.
  • The situation remained without official comment for nearly two days until French President Emmanuel Macron stated that the detention of the Telegram founder had no political basis.
  • Durov's detention was due to end on Wednesday evening, 28 August.
  • Earlier, some EU member states had called for Telegram to be regulated.

France
France
