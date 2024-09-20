Russians launch over 60 attacks on Kurakhove front: 226 combat clashes occur on battlefield

A total of 226 combat clashes occurred on the battlefield over the past day, with Russian forces most actively storming the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove fronts, where Ukrainian defenders repelled 41 and 63 attacks, respectively.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 20 September

Details: On the Kharkiv front, three combat clashes occurred near the settlements of Vovchansk and Tykhe.

On the Kupiansk front, the Russians attacked 13 times. Ukraine’s defence forces repelled Russian assaults near the settlements of Synkivka, Stelmakhivka and Hlushkivka.

On the Lyman front, the Russians attacked near the settlements of Makiivka, Cherneshchyna, Nevske and Torske 28 times.

On the Siversk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled Russian assaults near the settlements of Verkhnokamianske, Ivano-Dariivka and Vyimka, with a total of eight clashes recorded.

On the Kramatorsk front, the Russians attacked near the settlements of Kurdiumivka and Ivanivske three times.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians conducted 14 attacks near the settlements of Toretsk, Shcherbynivka and Nelipivka.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 41 Russian assaults near the settlements of Vozdvyzhenka, Novotoretsk, Hrodivka, Myroliubivka, Mykolaivka, Novohrodika and Marynivka, where the Russians, supported by aircraft, tried to push Ukrainian units out of their positions. The highest concentration of Russian attacks was near the settlements of Novohrodivka and Marynivka.

On the Kurakhove front, Ukraine’s defence forces repelled 63 Russian attacks near the settlements of Tsukuryne, Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka and Katerynivka, where the Russians tried to break through Ukrainian defences.

On the Vremivka front, the Russians launched six assaults near the settlements of Vuhledar, Rivnopil and Katerynivka.

On the Orikhiv front, the Russians continued their attempts to push Ukrainian units out of their positions. Six Russian attacks were unsuccessful near Piatykhatky, Robotyne and towards Novoandriivka and Novodanylivka.

On the Prydniprovske front, three combat clashes occurred in the island zone of the Dnipro Delta.

On the Huliaipole front, the operational situation has not changed significantly. On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there is no evidence of the formation of offensive Russian groups there.

The operation in Kursk Oblast is ongoing. Russian aircraft continue to devastate their own villages and cities. Over the past day, the Russians conducted 18 airstrikes with 27 guided bombs on their own territory.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts, the Russians are maintaining their military presence, bombarding settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation, conducting sabotage and reconnaissance activities and increasing the density of mine-explosive barriers along the state border with Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces continue to inflict significant losses on Russian troops in both manpower and equipment, depleting the Russians along the entire line of contact.

