Ukraine's victory plan has four main points and one extra one – Zelenskyy

The plan for Ukraine’s victory that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy intends to present to US President Joe Biden has four main points and one additional one, which "will be needed after the war".

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with US journalist Fareed Zakaria (published in full by the press service of the Ukrainian President’s Office)

Quote: "I have prepared several points. Four of them are basic points. Plus one we [will] need after the war. So, I will share them with Biden.

Advertisement:

It’s about security, it’s about the geopolitical place for Ukraine, it’s about very strong military support which must be available to us. And that we have to be free to choose how to use one or another item [weapon – ed.]. It’s about economic support, which I think will be interesting. But I think this is the main thing. We are ready.

If President Biden values and supports our plan, and if he and his team can add something which will [strengthen our] position, we will be ready."

Background:

Advertisement:

In the same interview, Zelenskyy said that all the points of Ukraine’s victory plan, which he intends to present to US President Joe Biden and both presidential candidates, depend on Biden’s decision, not Vladimir Putin’s.

Zelenskyy stated at the Ukraine 2024. Independence forum in August that he intended to share the plan with both US presidential candidates, Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.

Support UP or become our patron!