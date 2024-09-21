Iran has not transferred launchers for its ballistic missiles supplied to Russia – Reuters

Iran did not supply Russia with the mobile launchers required to deploy the short-range Fath-360 ballistic missiles that Tehran is said to have provided to Moscow for use against Ukraine.

Source: Reuters, citing three sources familiar with the matter: a European diplomat, a European intelligence official and an American official, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The American source noted that Iran had not supplied Russia with the launchers at the time the US revealed that Tehran supplied Moscow with missiles.

The European intelligence official said without further elaboration that he did not expect Moscow to receive the launchers.

Experts interviewed by Reuters provided several reasons why Russia did not receive the Fath-360 launchers.

One is that Moscow may be planning to modify lorries to transport the missiles. Another is Tehran's effort to maintain flexibility in negotiations with Western powers.

Background:

So far, Iran has contributed to the Kremlin's military efforts in Ukraine by providing hundreds of drones, artillery ammunition, and substantial support for the production of uncrewed aerial vehicles in Russia.

The delivery of ballistic missiles, officially confirmed by the US on 10 September, signifies a further strengthening of military ties between Iran and Russia.

In response, the United Kingdom and the United States have unveiled their sanctions packages targeting Iran and Russia. Meanwhile, EU diplomacy chief Josep Borrell presented a proposal to member states to impose sanctions against Iran over the supply of ballistic missiles to the Russian Federation.

