"I will present Ukraine's Victory Plan to leaders of our partner states": Zelenskyy starts visit to US

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reported on the start of his visit to the US, where he intends to present Ukraine’s Victory Plan to US President Joe Biden and other leaders of Ukraine’s partner states.

Source: an address by Zelenskyy

Quote: "We’re starting our visit to the United States – right now we are flying to Pennsylvania. This visit is special. Then we’re heading to New York and Washington. This autumn will determine what comes next in this war. Together with our partners, we can strengthen our positions as needed for our victory – our shared victory – for a truly just peace.

Ukraine will present its Victory Plan in the United States, and the US President will be the first to see it in full. Of course, I will also present the Victory Plan to all the leaders of partner countries, who, like President Biden, are world leaders and can become leaders of peace by helping us with the Victory Plan. We will also present it to Congress – to both parties – and both US presidential candidates. America has enough power to ensure, together with Ukraine, our allies and partners, what we want most. We need peace, exactly as envisioned by the Peace Formula. Exactly as envisioned by the UN Charter. We are doing our utmost to achieve this."

Details: Zelenskyy stressed that "it is now being determined what the legacy of the current generation of state leaders – those in the highest offices – will be".

Zelenskyy also announced that a meeting with Global South, G7 and European leaders will take place within the next few days.

Background:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to visit the US and present his Victory Plan to President Joe Biden during a meeting in Washington, DC, on 26 September. Zelenskyy also hopes to explain the plan to presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.

Bloomberg reported that the Victory Plan envisages an invitation for Ukraine to join NATO and a commitment from the US to provide constant supplies of modern weapons.

Zelenskyy further noted that the Victory Plan outlines decisions that are expected to be made between October and December 2024.

Zelenskyy said the thought that US President Joe Biden might not back the Victory Plan put forward by Ukraine was "horrible" because it would lead to a very long war with a huge number of casualties.

