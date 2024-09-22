Zelenskyy arrives in New York
Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, has arrived in New York to participate in the events of the UN General Assembly High-Level Week.
Source: a correspondent of the Ukrainian state news agency Ukrinform in New York
Details: Starting 22 September, Zelenskyy will attend a range of bilateral meetings with state leaders and international organisations, as well as meeting with American business leaders to discuss Ukraine’s energy needs.
On 23 September, Zelenskyy will speak at the Summit of the Future at the UN headquarters, on 24 September he will attend a meeting of the UN Security Council focusing on Ukraine, and on 25 September he is expected to make a speech at the General Debate in the UN General Assembly.
