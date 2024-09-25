Russia's military cooperation with Iran, North Korea and China must be stopped to promote peace in Ukraine – Blinken

Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State, is convinced that in order to promote peace in Ukraine, Ukraine's peace initiatives must be supported and the attempts by Iran, the DPRK and China to fuel aggression must be stopped.

Source: Blinken at a UN Security Council meeting on Tuesday, 24 September on the situation in Ukraine, as quoted by Ukrinform

Quote from Blinken: "There are two immediate and interrelated steps that we must take. First, we must address Russia’s growing cooperation with North Korea and Iran."

Advertisement:

Details: Blinken reiterated that Iran supplies UAVs to Russia and has built a drone manufacturing plant in Russia, and handed over hundreds of short-range ballistic missiles to Russia just a few weeks ago. Meanwhile, the DPRK is delivering trains of weapons and ammunition to Russia, including rocket launchers and millions of artillery shells.

Quote from Blinken: "These actions by Iran, North Korea, and Russia have violated multiple Security Council resolutions – resolutions that Russia voted for, and as a permanent member, has a special responsibility to enforce."

Details: Blinken also stressed that this is a two-way street, and that the DPRK, along with Iran, are receiving assistance from Russia to circumvent sanctions and further destabilise their regions.

Advertisement:

Quote from Blinken: "North Korea and Iran are not the only ones aiding and abetting Russia. China, another permanent member of this council, is the top provider of machine tools, microelectronics, and other items that Russia is using to rebuild, to restock, to ramp up its war machine and sustain its brutal aggression."

"There is a profound difference. Russia is the aggressor; Ukraine, the victim. Russia fights for conquests. Ukraine fights for survival. If countries stopped supporting Russia, Putin’s invasion would soon come to an end. If countries stopped supporting Ukraine, Ukraine could soon come to an end."

More details: In this regard, Blinken noted that the second step that the UN Security Council members can take is to support Ukraine's initiatives towards a just and sustainable peace.

Quote from Blinken: "Ukraine has said multiple times that diplomacy is the only way to end this war – and that it’s prepared to engage in negotiations. Putin, on the other hand, has no interest in such a peace."

"Stop those who are enabling and fueling Putin’s aggression and demand a just peace that upholds the principles of the United Nations Charter."

Support UP or become our patron!