North Korean ammunition supplies to Russia are critical for Ukraine – Defence Intelligence chief

Kyrylo Budanov, Head of Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence, has said that North Korea's supply of ammunition to Russia is critical for Ukraine.

Source: Kyrylo Budanov at the 20th annual Yalta European Strategy (YES) meeting in Kyiv, as reported by Interfax-Ukraine

Quote from Budanov: "As the head of intelligence, I can say directly: the fact that they are supplying ballistic missiles there is unpleasant for us, but it is not a significant amount – but with regard to the ammunition, that is critical for us. Unfortunately, there is nothing we can do about it for now. That is the unfortunate truth."

Details: Asked to rank the countries that provide the most military support to Russia, the Ukrainian Defence Intelligence chief said that North Korea would be first, "then no one else for a lot of places, and then all the rest", because there is no comparison in terms of the volumes supplied.

Budanov also noted that the Russians have made significant progress in Iskander missile production, which has become "massive".

He added that guided aerial bombs are also a huge problem.

Quote from Budanov: "Production [of guided aerial bombs] has increased – I don't want to scare anyone, but by several times, let's say."

