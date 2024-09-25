Zelenskyy and his Finnish counterpart discuss joint drone production

Stubb and Zelenskyy at the meeting. Photo: Ukraine’s President’s Office

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has met with Finnish President Alexander Stubb in New York, where they discussed, among other topics, joint drone production.

Source: Ukraine's President's Office

Quote: "The main topics of the meeting were the situation on the battlefield, Ukraine’s defence needs, and international cooperation.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasised that Ukraine requires air defence systems, particularly MANPADS."

Details: The discussion between the two leaders also focused on Ukrainian-Finnish defence cooperation, specifically the joint production of drones and the exchange of expertise in this area.

Background: Earlier, Finnish President Alexander Stubb urged Ukraine’s allies in the global West, including the US, "to allow Ukraine to fight without one hand tied behind its back" and lift restrictions on long-range strikes.

