Ukraine's defence forces destroy 28 Shahed drones and 4 missiles at night

A total of 4 missiles and 28 drones were downed. Infographic: Ukraine’s Air Force

Russia has launched 32 kamikaze drones against Ukraine on the night of 24-25 September, with air defence forces successfully downing 28 of them. Ukraine's air defence has also managed to destroy four guided Kh-59/69 air-to-surface missiles.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force

Details: Russian forces attacked Kharkiv Oblast with a S-300 surface-to-air missile and three missiles of an unidentified type. Odesa Oblast was targeted with four Kh-59/69 air-to-surface missiles from the airspace over the Black Sea. The Russians also launched 32 Shahed attack drones from Russia’s Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Kursk.

Aircraft, anti-aircraft missile forces, mobile fire groups and electronic warfare units from Ukraine’s defence forces were involved in repelling an aerial attack.

As a result of the combat efforts, 28 Shahed drones and 4 Kh-59/69 missiles were downed. Four other drones disappeared from radar in several oblasts (no reports of casualties or damage have been received).

Air defence was responding in Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Sumy, Poltava, Mykolaiv, Odesa and Kherson oblasts.

