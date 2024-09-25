All Sections
Ukraine's Energy Ministry reports power outages in six oblasts due to Russian attacks

Viktor VolokitaWednesday, 25 September 2024, 11:27
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Power outages occurred in Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Kharkiv and Kherson oblasts due to the hostilities and Russian strikes on 24 September.

Source: press service for Ukraine's Energy Ministry

Details: A substation and local industry suffered power outages in Donetsk Oblast due to the hostilities.

The press service noted that the power supply had been shut off in two oblasts for technical reasons.

Substations, household consumers and local industry lost power in Chernihiv Oblast. The power supply has been restored.

An overhead line in Zaporizhzhia Oblast was out of action due to technological disruptions, with one facility reducing its voltage [likely to mitigate the risk of a major incident – ed.]. The power supply has been restored.

As of the morning of 25 September, 482 Ukrainian settlements remained partially or completely cut off from the power supply due to hostilities and technical disruptions.

Background: Available data indicate that Russia may conduct airstrikes on three Ukrainian nuclear power plants this autumn.

