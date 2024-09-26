All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Ukrainian Antarctic researchers select name for first seal born this year – photos

Thursday, 26 September 2024, 12:10
Ukrainian Antarctic researchers select name for first seal born this year – photos
Polar explorers have selected a name for the first seal pup born near the Vernadskyi Research Base this year. Photo: Ukraine's National Antarctic Research Centre on Facebook

Ukrainian polar explorers have chosen a name for this year's first Weddell seal pup, which was born on Winter Island near the Vernadskyi Research Base. It was named in honour of a Ukrainian-made uncrewed surface vessel.

Source: Ukraine's National Antarctic Research Centre

Details: The seal pup will be named SeaBaby Svitozarovych.

Advertisement:

The cub received its patronymic from biologist Svitozar Davydenko, who was the first to find it.

 

Photo: Ukraine's National Antarctic Research Centre on Facebook

The polar explorers received almost 400 ideas for names for the newborn seal. Among them were Mykola, Petryk, Hetman, Pager, Ponchyk, Schnitzel, Sirko, Frodo, Zymko, Torpi, Kavunchyk and even Pinhvin (Penguin).

Advertisement:

The name SeaBaby was proposed by user Olha Sabanska, who will receive a chevron from the 29th expedition as a prize.

 

Photo: Ukraine's National Antarctic Research Centre on Facebook

"We are sincerely grateful to everyone who contributed to the choice of the name. Don't be upset if you didn't manage to win this time – we will definitely hold more competitions and prize draws," the polar explorers emphasised.

SeaBaby is already 10 days old. He is actively growing and will soon begin to get acquainted with the ocean. Weddell seals start living independently and feeding in the water after the weaning period is over, approximately seven weeks after birth.

 
Photo: Ukraine's National Antarctic Research Centre on Facebook

"Soon the SeaBabies will be not only in the Black Sea but also in the Southern Ocean," the polar explorers added.

Background: Another seal cub was recently born near the Vernadskyi station. There are also four pregnant females there.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine asks Hague tribunal to order Russia to dismantle Kerch Bridge

NATO won't shoot down Russian missiles and drones over Ukraine as it's "involving us in war in different way" – Pentagon

Russian offensive to reach culmination soon – ISW

Zelenskyy: What strengthens Israel's defence can work in Ukraine

Zelenskyy comments on Ukrainian Armed Forces' exit from Vuhledar: Lives worth more than any buildings

New NATO Secretary General arrives in Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
08:44
Russians storm Ukrainian positions 142 times over past 24 hours, Pokrovsk front sees fiercest fighting – Ukraine's General Staff
08:36
One civilian injured, business premises damaged in Russian attack on Kirovohrad Oblast
08:15
Two civilians killed, two more injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast over past 24 hours
08:11
Ukraine asks Hague tribunal to order Russia to dismantle Kerch Bridge
07:45
Russians lose 1,230 more soldiers over past 24 hours
07:29
Large-scale fire erupts at oil storage facility in Russia's Perm Oblast – photo, video
06:12
NATO won't shoot down Russian missiles and drones over Ukraine as it's "involving us in war in different way" – Pentagon
05:26
Russian offensive to reach culmination soon – ISW
04:34
Oil depot ablaze after drone attack in Russia's Voronezh Oblast – video
00:35
Explosions rock Odesa overnight
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: