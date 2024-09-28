Ukraine's air defence responds to Russian drones on approaches to Kyiv and in Kyiv Oblast

Mobile fire group. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukraine’s air defence has been responding to Russian drones in Kyiv Oblast on the night of 27-28 September.

Source: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration; Kyiv City Military Administration

Quote: "Enemy UAVs were detected in the airspace. Air defence is responding to the targets."

Details: An air-raid warning was issued in the city of Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast at around 02:00.

At 02:40 AM, the all-clear was given in Kyiv,

At 03:35, an air-raid warning was issued again.

At 04:46 AM, the Kyiv Oblast Military Administration reported that air defence was once again responding, and explosions were heard in Kyiv.

At 04:54, the Kyiv City Military Administration confirmed that air defence was responding in the oblast, near Kyiv.

The all-clear was given in Kyiv at 06:01.

Background: On the evening of 27 September, Russian attack drones entered Ukrainian airspace. An air-raid warning was issued in several oblasts.

