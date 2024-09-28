Ukraine's air defence responds to Russian drones on approaches to Kyiv and in Kyiv Oblast
Ukraine’s air defence has been responding to Russian drones in Kyiv Oblast on the night of 27-28 September.
Source: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration; Kyiv City Military Administration
Quote: "Enemy UAVs were detected in the airspace. Air defence is responding to the targets."
Details: An air-raid warning was issued in the city of Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast at around 02:00.
At 02:40 AM, the all-clear was given in Kyiv,
At 03:35, an air-raid warning was issued again.
At 04:46 AM, the Kyiv Oblast Military Administration reported that air defence was once again responding, and explosions were heard in Kyiv.
At 04:54, the Kyiv City Military Administration confirmed that air defence was responding in the oblast, near Kyiv.
The all-clear was given in Kyiv at 06:01.
Background: On the evening of 27 September, Russian attack drones entered Ukrainian airspace. An air-raid warning was issued in several oblasts.
