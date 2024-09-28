Russians hit hospital in Sumy twice, killing at least six people – photos

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Sumy. Photo: Ukrainska Pravda

Russian forces carried out a strike on a medical facility in the city of Sumy on the morning of 28 September, using Shahed attack drones.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration; Ukraine's Air Force; Ukraine's Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko; Sumy Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

The local authorities reported that there had been casualties.

Update: Later, Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported a repeat airstrike on Sumy.

The Russians targeted a residential area with Shahed drones.



The Air Force said the Russians had also dropped guided bombs on Sumy Oblast.

Later, Klymenko reported that the Russians had struck a medical facility in Sumy twice, killing six people.

As a result of the first attack, one person was killed and several floors of the hospital were damaged. The evacuation of patients and staff began immediately.

Rescue workers and police arrived at the scene to help, but the Russians launched a second strike during the evacuation.

As of now, six deaths have been confirmed, including a police officer. Another police officer was injured.

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Sumy. Photo: National police

The prosecutor’s office later published the investigation data.

The Russians carried out airstrikes with Shahed attack drones on a medical facility in the city of Sumy at about 07:35.

At the moment, 86 patients were inside the hospital, including 15 with reduced mobility, and 38 workers.

Early reports indicate that one person was killed and 10 more sustained injuries in the first attack.

At about 08:25, when rescue workers and the police were assisting people after the strike, the Russians launched the second attack, killing five more people.



The aftermath of the Russian attack on Sumy. Photo: Sumy Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

