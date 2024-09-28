West obtains evidence that China supplied weapons to Russia for war against Ukraine, media says – The Times

Western officials believe they have obtained evidence of secret arms supplies from China to Russia, which could signify a major escalation in Beijing's involvement in the war in Ukraine.

Source: The Times, citing a Western official, as reported by European Pravda

Details: A source from The Times claims that the West has evidence of an unnamed Chinese company's involvement in supplying Russia with "a range of purpose-built military drones" used in Ukraine.

The source refused to disclose the company's name but clarified that the deal to supply drones to Russia was completed in 2023.

Quote: "While the Chinese government might not admit it, they are going to struggle to keep their increasing support under wraps," added the official.

However, the official confirmed a Reuters report stating that Russia has developed a weapons programme in China for the design and production of long-range strike drones used in the war against Ukraine.

A NATO representative told The Times that the new information about China's military support for Russia is "deeply concerning," and Alliance members are holding consultations on the matter.

Background:

On 10 September, US Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell said that China is providing direct support to the Russian military apparatus, thus assisting it in its war against Ukraine.

The US has repeatedly warned China against supporting Russia's defence industry and has imposed hundreds of sanctions aimed at limiting Moscow's ability to use certain technologies for military purposes.

