West obtains evidence that China supplied weapons to Russia for war against Ukraine, media says – The Times

Oleh Pavliuk, Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 28 September 2024, 15:41
Western officials believe they have obtained evidence of secret arms supplies from China to Russia, which could signify a major escalation in Beijing's involvement in the war in Ukraine.

Source: The Times, citing a Western official, as reported by European Pravda

Details: A source from The Times claims that the West has evidence of an unnamed Chinese company's involvement in supplying Russia with "a range of purpose-built military drones" used in Ukraine. 

The source refused to disclose the company's name but clarified that the deal to supply drones to Russia was completed in 2023.

Quote: "While the Chinese government might not admit it, they are going to struggle to keep their increasing support under wraps," added the official.

However, the official confirmed a Reuters report stating that Russia has developed a weapons programme in China for the design and production of long-range strike drones used in the war against Ukraine.

A NATO representative told The Times that the new information about China's military support for Russia is "deeply concerning," and Alliance members are holding consultations on the matter.

Background:

  • On 10 September, US Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell said that China is providing direct support to the Russian military apparatus, thus assisting it in its war against Ukraine.
  • The US has repeatedly warned China against supporting Russia's defence industry and has imposed hundreds of sanctions aimed at limiting Moscow's ability to use certain technologies for military purposes.

