Shahed drone wreckage falls near Lviv: warehouses on fire
Friday, 6 September 2024, 04:25
Fallen wreckage from a Shahed drone has caused a fire near Lviv hromada on the night of 5-6 September: warehouse facilities close to the village of Malekhiv have been burning. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]
Source: Lviv Mayor Andrii Sadovyi, on Telegram
Details: Sadovyi reported that firefighters were already at the scene, bravely performing their duties. No information regarding casualties has been reported yet.
Sadovyi added that the situation within Lviv hromada is calm at this time.
Background:
- On the evening of 5 September, Russian forces launched attack drones from the south. After midnight, the Shahed drones reached Lviv Oblast. Russian forces also launched new UAVs from Russia’s Belgorod Oblast toward Sumy Oblast.
- On the night of 5-6 September, air defence was responding in Lviv Oblast and an explosion was heard in the city of Lviv.
