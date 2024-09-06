Air defence responds to Shahed drones in Lviv Oblast: explosion reported

Mobile fire group. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Air defence has been responding in Lviv Oblast and an explosion has been heard in the city of Lviv on the night of 5-6 September.

Source: Maksym Kozytskyi, Head of Lviv Oblast Military Administration; Ukraine's Air Force; a correspondent of Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "Air defence is responding in Lviv Oblast, including mobile fire groups.

Make sure you're in a safe place. Stay there until the all-clear is given!"

Updated: The all-clear in Lviv Oblast was given at around 02:00.

An air-raid warning was issued in Lviv Oblast again at 02:44. Later, military officials reported that a Shahed drone was heading toward the city of Lviv from the north.

Lviv residents heard an explosion.

Background: On the evening of 5 September, Russian forces launched attack drones from the south. After midnight, the Shahed drones reached Lviv Oblast. Russian forces also launched more UAVs from Russia’s Belgorod Oblast toward Sumy Oblast.

