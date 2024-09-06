All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Air defence responds to Shahed drones in Lviv Oblast: explosion reported

Ivashkiv OlenaFriday, 6 September 2024, 03:07
Air defence responds to Shahed drones in Lviv Oblast: explosion reported
Mobile fire group. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Air defence has been responding in Lviv Oblast and an explosion has been heard in the city of Lviv on the night of 5-6 September.

Source: Maksym Kozytskyi, Head of Lviv Oblast Military Administration; Ukraine's Air Force; a correspondent of Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "Air defence is responding in Lviv Oblast, including mobile fire groups.

Advertisement:

Make sure you're in a safe place. Stay there until the all-clear is given!"

Updated: The all-clear in Lviv Oblast was given at around 02:00.

An air-raid warning was issued in Lviv Oblast again at 02:44. Later, military officials reported that a Shahed drone was heading toward the city of Lviv from the north.

Advertisement:

Lviv residents heard an explosion.

Background: On the evening of 5 September, Russian forces launched attack drones from the south. After midnight, the Shahed drones reached Lviv Oblast. Russian forces also launched more UAVs from Russia’s Belgorod Oblast toward Sumy Oblast.

Support UP or become our patron!

air defenceLviv Oblast
Advertisement:

Sister of fallen Ukrainian soldier Da Vinci joins ranks of battalion he commanded

Ukraine sends démarche to Mongolia for refusing to arrest Putin under ICC warrant

Russians strike densely populated district of Kharkiv: two women and child rescued from under rubble

Source of pollution of Seim and Desna rivers found, restoration to take 2-3 years

Russians strike civilian ship carrying wheat to Egypt in Black Sea

Ukraine to suffer shutdowns in winter even if generation is restored

All News
air defence
Romanian President approves supply of Patriot system to Ukraine
Russian air defence in Belarus downs its own attack drones during nighttime attack on Ukraine
Air defence downs 60 of 78 Shahed drones, 15 jammed, 3 returned to Russia and Belarus
RECENT NEWS
23:29
Lithuania reports on latest batch of military aid for Ukraine
22:39
Italy summons Russian ambassador for persecution of journalist who was with Ukraine's Armed Forces in Kursk Oblast
22:30
EU chief diplomat condemns Russian attack on Red Cross humanitarian convoy in Donetsk Oblast
22:18
Sister of fallen Ukrainian soldier Da Vinci joins ranks of battalion he commanded
21:48
Finland denies Russian media claims of drone attack from Finnish territory
21:31
Situation escalates on left bank of Dnipro River
20:46
Grain ship hit by Russians in Black Sea was in Romanian economic zone – media
20:35
EXPLAINERHow Poles perceive historical dispute with Ukraine – a perspective from Warsaw
20:32
Romanian media revealed details of Ukrainian training on F-16s in their country
20:00
US Secretary of State comments on possibility of Poland shooting down Russian air targets
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: