26 civilians in hospital, 10 in serious condition, after 4 September Russian missile attack on Lviv

As of 09:00 on 5 September, 26 people injured in the Russian missile attack on Lviv on 4 September are being treated in hospital. Seven patients are being treated at St Panteleimon's Hospital, 11 at St Luke's Hospital and 8 at St Nicholas' Hospital. Ten of the patients are in intensive care in a serious condition.

Source: Serhii Ishchuk, Head of the Emergency Department at St Panteleimon's Hospital, in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda.Zhyttia (Life)

Details: There are four children in St Panteleimon's Hospital, three in St Luke's Hospital, and three in St Nicholas' Children's Hospital.

In total, 54 people were taken to hospital yesterday, and 28 of them returned home after receiving the necessary medical care.

Quote from Ishchuk: "One of the most complex cases is a 22-year-old young woman with a missile shard near her heart, which was spotted during emergency medical care. She is at St Panteleimon's Hospital, where our surgeons managed to remove the piece, which was a huge challenge during surgery.

The patient is now in a stable condition in the cardiac intensive care unit. Her condition is moderate."

More details: Ishchuk noted that all the patients are stable and there is no threat to their lives. He said most of the patients injured in the Russian missile strike had chest and abdominal injuries. Many people also sustained shrapnel wounds to the head, neck and limbs.

A total of seven people, including a seven-year-old child, were killed in the Russian attack on Lviv on 4 September.

The Russians killed almost an entire family: only the father Yaroslav survived, while his wife Yevheniia and three daughters – Yaryna, Daryna and Emiliia – were killed in their own home.

The Russians also damaged five schools and two art centres in Lviv.

