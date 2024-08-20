All Sections
Parliament passes law banning religious organisations linked to Russia

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 20 August 2024, 12:23
Photo: Telegram of Zhelezniak

The Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) has adopted in its entirety a bill banning religious organisations in Ukraine that are linked to Russia, which could potentially cripple the activities of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC-MP).

Source: Ukrainian MPs Yaroslav Zhelezniak and Roman Lozynskyi

Quote from Zhelezniak: "Parliament has adopted in its entirety the revised draft law No. 8371 on banning the activities of religious organisations in Ukraine, including those connected to Russia. Commonly known as the law prohibiting the Moscow church."

Details: In the second reading, 265 MPs voted in favour.

Zhelezniak said that the law will come into effect 30 days after its publication, except for one clause, according to which UOC-MP communities will have 9 months to sever their ties with the Russian Orthodox Church (ROC).

Background:

  • In January 2023, the government registered draft law No. 8371 with the Verkhovna Rada, concerning the prohibition of certain religious organisations in Ukraine, which could potentially lead to the cessation of activities of the UOC-MP
  • On 19 October 2023, the parliament adopted this draft law in the first reading.
  • On 23 July, MPs blocked the Verkhovna Rada podium due to the refusal to consider the draft law banning the UOC-MP, thereby disrupting the plenary session.

