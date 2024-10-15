All Sections
Mandatory evacuation announced in Kupiansk and three nearby settlements

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 15 October 2024, 20:00
An emergency worker helping people to evacuate. Stock photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration has announced mandatory evacuation from the Kupiansk district and Borova hromada in the Izium district due to increased Russian attacks. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.] 

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Evacuation of families with children from the frontline hromadas of Kupiansk district is ongoing. From 9 September to 14 October, 234 children and their families were evacuated. There are still 35 children that need to be evacuated. Due to the security situation, a decision has been made to intensify evacuation measures for civilians in the Kupiansk district, including the city of Kupiansk."

Details: As reported by Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, Russian forces are intensifying their attacks on the Kupiansk front. In the past 24 hours alone, there have been 26 attacks.

