Mandatory evacuation announced in Kupiansk and three nearby settlements

Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration has announced mandatory evacuation from the Kupiansk district and Borova hromada in the Izium district due to increased Russian attacks. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Evacuation of families with children from the frontline hromadas of Kupiansk district is ongoing. From 9 September to 14 October, 234 children and their families were evacuated. There are still 35 children that need to be evacuated. Due to the security situation, a decision has been made to intensify evacuation measures for civilians in the Kupiansk district, including the city of Kupiansk."

Details: As reported by Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, Russian forces are intensifying their attacks on the Kupiansk front. In the past 24 hours alone, there have been 26 attacks.

