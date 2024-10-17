Russians launch 56 drones: 22 shot down, 5 hit infrastructure facilities

Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Russian troops attacked Ukraine on the night of 17 October with 56 attack UAVs and drones of an unspecified type, as well as a Kh-59 air-to-surface missile. A total of 22 drones were destroyed, 27 disappeared from radar, and two headed towards Belarus. However, there were several hits on infrastructure objects in Ukraine.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force on Telegram

Quote from the Air Force: "Twenty-two enemy UAVs were shot down as a result of anti-aircraft efforts in Sumy, Kyiv, Poltava, Chernihiv, Zhytomyr, Mykolaiv, Cherkasy, Odesa and Ternopil oblasts.

Two drones left the airspace heading towards Belarus, 27 attack UAVs and drones of unspecified type were lost due to active counteraction by Ukrainian defence force electronic warfare."

Details: It is also reported that five strike UAVs hit infrastructure facilities in the oblasts near the line of contact.

The Russians fired the missile from Kursk Oblast airspace, while the drones were launched from the Russian cities of Kursk, Oryol and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

Aircraft, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and other branches of Ukraine's defence forces were involved in countering the attack.

