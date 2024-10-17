All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Russians launch 56 drones: 22 shot down, 5 hit infrastructure facilities

Iryna BalachukThursday, 17 October 2024, 08:33
Russians launch 56 drones: 22 shot down, 5 hit infrastructure facilities
Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Russian troops attacked Ukraine on the night of 17 October with 56 attack UAVs and drones of an unspecified type, as well as a Kh-59 air-to-surface missile. A total of 22 drones were destroyed, 27 disappeared from radar, and two headed towards Belarus. However, there were several hits on infrastructure objects in Ukraine.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force on Telegram

Quote from the Air Force: "Twenty-two enemy UAVs were shot down as a result of anti-aircraft efforts in Sumy, Kyiv, Poltava, Chernihiv, Zhytomyr, Mykolaiv, Cherkasy, Odesa and Ternopil oblasts.

Advertisement:

Two drones left the airspace heading towards Belarus, 27 attack UAVs and drones of unspecified type were lost due to active counteraction by Ukrainian defence force electronic warfare."

Details: It is also reported that five strike UAVs hit infrastructure facilities in the oblasts near the line of contact.

The Russians fired the missile from Kursk Oblast airspace, while the drones were launched from the Russian cities of Kursk, Oryol and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

Advertisement:

Aircraft, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and other branches of Ukraine's defence forces were involved in countering the attack.

Support UP or become our patron!

dronesUkraine's Air Forceair defence
Advertisement:

First North Korean troops may arrive in Kursk Oblast as soon as 23 October – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence chief

New European model to replace medical and social assessment boards – Ukraine's PM

updatedMedical and Social Assessment Boards to be disbanded from 31 December – Zelenskyy enacts National Security Council decision

Ukrainian Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin resigns

Both Trump and Harris may do "something" about war before official inauguration – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy expects NATO invitation within internationally recognised borders

All News
drones
Russians drop explosives from drone in Kherson, leaving one person injured
Russian drone attack on Kyiv: apartment building damaged
CNN journalists for first time show how Ukraine's Defence Intelligence launches Liutyi drones over Russia – videos
RECENT NEWS
23:01
First North Korean troops may arrive in Kursk Oblast as soon as 23 October – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence chief
22:51
EXPLAINERHow the final days ahead of Georgia’s decisive elections increase the likelihood of a forceful scenario
22:47
Poland's Foreign Minister considers expelling Russian ambassador from country
22:22
Russian forces kill man and injure woman in Kupiansk district of Kharkiv Oblast – photos
21:57
updatedRussians strike two districts in Kharkiv
21:47
Third cohort of Ukrainian pilots completes training in UK; Ukraine's ambassador attends graduation – photo
21:46
US intelligence claims Russia behind fake content about Harris's running mate in election – CNN
21:40
New European model to replace medical and social assessment boards – Ukraine's PM
21:15
Putin meets with Xi Jinping to discuss situation in Ukraine
20:51
Türkiye halts military goods exports to Russia after US warning – FT
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: