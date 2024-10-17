All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Zelenskyy goes to Brussels to present Victory Plan

Alona MazurenkoThursday, 17 October 2024, 09:44
Zelenskyy goes to Brussels to present Victory Plan
Zelenskyy on his way to Brussels. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will present the Victory Plan,  Ukraine’s vehicle for forcing Russia to peace, at a special meeting of the European Council.

Source: Office of the President of Ukraine

Quote: "We are now on our way to Brussels. There will be a special meeting of the European Council at EU leader level. I will present the Victory Plan, our tool for forcing Russia to peace.

Advertisement:

All European leaders will hear how we need to strengthen our position. We need to end this war in a fair fashion."

Details: Zelenskyy is scheduled to meet with Charles Michel, President of the European Council; Roberta Metsola, President of the European Parliament, and heads of political groups in the European Parliament. He will also meet with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

Read more: Peace through strength. Key points from Zelenskyy's speech presenting the Victory Plan to the Ukrainian parliament

Advertisement:

Background:

  • The two-day summit of EU leaders will begin in Brussels on 17 October.
  • On 16 October, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented his Victory Plan to the Verkhovna Rada, which consists of five points and three secret appendices. 
  • The first point is an invitation for Ukraine to join NATO. 
  • The second point is defence, which involves irreversibly strengthening Ukrainian defence and relocating combat to Russian territory. This point has a secret appendix. 
  • The third point is the deterrence of Russian aggression. It also has a secret appendix to which the leaders of the United States, the UK and Italy have access. Ukraine proposes to deploy a comprehensive non-nuclear package on its territory to deter further Russian aggression. 
  • The fourth point is Ukraine's strategic and economic potential. A secret appendix, which provides for an agreement with partners, is also being passed on to the US and EU. 
  • The fifth point is designed for the post-war period. Ukrainian experience should be used for the whole Alliance and the defence of Europe. Kyiv proposes replacing the US military in Europe with Ukrainian troops after the war.

Support UP or become our patron!

Zelenskyywar
Advertisement:

Drones attack facilities in Russia's Tambov and Voronezh oblasts overnight

South Korea considers sending military personnel to Ukraine – media

Cargo plane with Russians on board shot down in Sudan – Russian media, photos

Moldova chooses EU membership in referendum, 100% of votes now counted – infographic

Pentagon chief announces new US$400m aid package for Ukraine

Moldova's referendum supports EU movement by narrow margin

All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy to visit Brussels for meeting with the EU and NATO
New NATO Secretary General discusses Zelenskyy's Victory Plan with allies
Zelenskyy hopes Ukraine will be invited to join NATO in coming month
RECENT NEWS
09:10
Russians attack bus stop in Kherson and Kharkiv Oblast with drones: two injured
09:07
Ukrainian defenders down 42 out of 60 drones launched by Russia
08:23
Russians fire on Kursk Oblast, dropping almost 70 aerial bombs – Ukraine's General Staff report
08:19
Harris believes that Trump's victory threatens Russia's victory over Ukraine
08:15
Russia loses 1,350 soldiers and 34 artillery systems over one day
07:43
Russians bombard Sumy with drones, killing three people, including child – photos
07:26
Drones attack facilities in Russia's Tambov and Voronezh oblasts overnight
06:37
UK to provide Ukraine with US$2.93 billion loan, repaid from proceeds from frozen Russian assets
05:17
Russians regularly execute prisoners of war and use chemical weapons – ISW
03:53
UAVs attack two Russia’s oblasts: distilleries on fire
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: