Zelenskyy goes to Brussels to present Victory Plan

Zelenskyy on his way to Brussels. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will present the Victory Plan, Ukraine’s vehicle for forcing Russia to peace, at a special meeting of the European Council.

Source: Office of the President of Ukraine

Quote: "We are now on our way to Brussels. There will be a special meeting of the European Council at EU leader level. I will present the Victory Plan, our tool for forcing Russia to peace.

All European leaders will hear how we need to strengthen our position. We need to end this war in a fair fashion."

Details: Zelenskyy is scheduled to meet with Charles Michel, President of the European Council; Roberta Metsola, President of the European Parliament, and heads of political groups in the European Parliament. He will also meet with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

Background:

The two-day summit of EU leaders will begin in Brussels on 17 October.

On 16 October, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented his Victory Plan to the Verkhovna Rada, which consists of five points and three secret appendices.

The first point is an invitation for Ukraine to join NATO.

The second point is defence, which involves irreversibly strengthening Ukrainian defence and relocating combat to Russian territory. This point has a secret appendix.

The third point is the deterrence of Russian aggression. It also has a secret appendix to which the leaders of the United States, the UK and Italy have access. Ukraine proposes to deploy a comprehensive non-nuclear package on its territory to deter further Russian aggression.

The fourth point is Ukraine's strategic and economic potential. A secret appendix, which provides for an agreement with partners, is also being passed on to the US and EU.

The fifth point is designed for the post-war period. Ukrainian experience should be used for the whole Alliance and the defence of Europe. Kyiv proposes replacing the US military in Europe with Ukrainian troops after the war.

