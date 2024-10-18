All Sections
Lowering conscription age in Ukraine: defence minister comments on rumours about US pressure

Alona MazurenkoFriday, 18 October 2024, 11:50
Lowering conscription age in Ukraine: defence minister comments on rumours about US pressure
Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umierov. Photo: Facebook

Ukraine’s Defence Minister Rustem Umierov has commented on a statement by a representative of the adviser to the president that the US supposedly put pressure on Ukraine to lower the age of military conscription to 18, saying that mobilisation in Ukraine is carried out in accordance with current legislation.

Source: Radio Liberty

Quote: "Firstly, there were no discussions about conscription. Secondly, we do not comment on rumours. Thirdly, when I am asked about conscription, I say that we have passed a law [on conscription – ed.] together with the parliament, which clearly explains when a person is old enough to fall within the conscription age bracket, how they become liable for military service, how they train and the age at which they no longer fall within the conscription age bracket."

Details: Umierov added that sometimes this issue is discussed, as Ukraine's partners "want to understand why we do not mobilise people between the ages of 18 and 25".

He said the Ukrainian authorities explained that this was a condition stipulated by the parliament, which allowed the government to mobilise people between 25 and 60 years old.

When asked whether the decision on conscription could change, the minister replied: "We always want to give people a choice, so that they can make their own choices. Now, as we say, we are working in accordance with all the norms of the law. The legislation clearly states that the conscription age starts from 25. If someone wants to come and serve their people, we are always glad to accept them."

Background:

  • MP Roman Kostenko said that the Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian parliament) is currently discussing the possibility of lowering the age at which people are liable for conscription to 18-20 years.
  • Serhii Leshchenko, Adviser to the Head of the President’s Office, said that both Democrats and Republicans in the US are demanding that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy lower the age for military mobilisation in Ukraine, allowing young men aged 18-25 to be conscripted, but he is "not giving in".

