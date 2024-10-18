All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Participation of North Korean soldiers in war will not change situation at front – Estonian Defence Intelligence

Ivanna Kostina, Alona MazurenkoFriday, 18 October 2024, 14:34

The Estonian Defence Forces Intelligence Centre believes that the participation of North Korean soldiers in Russia's war against Ukraine will not change the situation at the front.

Source: Colonel Ants Kiviselg, Head of the Estonian Defence Forces Intelligence Centre; European Pravda; Estonian Public Broadcasting (ERR)

Details: Colonel Ants Kiviselg commented on reports that North Korea is sending soldiers to Russia to support its aggression in Ukraine, which, in his opinion, indicates Russia's problems with maintaining the intensity of military activity.

Advertisement:

Quote from Ants Kiviselg: "Public reports indicate that the number of North Korean troops could reach 10,000 and are currently stationed in the Eastern Military District of the Russian Federation. There are also reports of a 3,000-man unit based on an airborne assault brigade manned by North Koreans, which is likely to operate in the Kursk or Bryansk oblasts in the future. At the same time, North Korea's possible deployment of such forces, 3,000 or 10,000 people, to the Ukrainian front will not bring any significant changes on the battlefield. However, if it continues for a longer period, it could play a significant role in future battles."

Kiviselg explained that Russia's provision of military aid gives the leadership of North Korea and Iran the opportunity to use it to their advantage.

Quote from Ants Kiviselg: "This allows Iran and North Korea to demand exclusive security guarantees or technological information from Russia that has remained unavailable until now and which these countries can use in the future. Also, the military personnel participating in the fighting in Ukraine or the Russian Federation will gain military experience that they can use against their neighbours in their region."

Advertisement:

Background: 

  • NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said earlier that he could not confirm the participation of North Korean troops in the fighting in Ukraine.
  • The United States has previously stated that it is concerned about reports of the possible participation of the North Korean military in a Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine on the side of Russia.
  • Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused North Korea of transferring personnel to Russia, citing an intelligence report about "actual involvement of North Korea in the war" in Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!

North KoreaRussiawarUkraine
Advertisement:

Drones attack facilities in Russia's Tambov and Voronezh oblasts overnight

South Korea considers sending military personnel to Ukraine – media

Cargo plane with Russians on board shot down in Sudan – Russian media, photos

Moldova chooses EU membership in referendum, 100% of votes now counted – infographic

Pentagon chief announces new US$400m aid package for Ukraine

Moldova's referendum supports EU movement by narrow margin

All News
North Korea
South Korean intelligence says 1,500 North Korean commandos are already in Russia
Seoul believes North Korea likely sent civilian personnel, not troops, to Russia
Ukraine's spy chief says 11,000 North Korean soldiers to fight against Ukraine by 1 November
RECENT NEWS
09:10
Russians attack bus stop in Kherson and Kharkiv Oblast with drones: two injured
09:07
Ukrainian defenders down 42 out of 60 drones launched by Russia
08:23
Russians fire on Kursk Oblast, dropping almost 70 aerial bombs – Ukraine's General Staff report
08:19
Harris believes that Trump's victory threatens Russia's victory over Ukraine
08:15
Russia loses 1,350 soldiers and 34 artillery systems over one day
07:43
Russians bombard Sumy with drones, killing three people, including child – photos
07:26
Drones attack facilities in Russia's Tambov and Voronezh oblasts overnight
06:37
UK to provide Ukraine with US$2.93 billion loan, repaid from proceeds from frozen Russian assets
05:17
Russians regularly execute prisoners of war and use chemical weapons – ISW
03:53
UAVs attack two Russia’s oblasts: distilleries on fire
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: