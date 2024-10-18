Participation of North Korean soldiers in war will not change situation at front – Estonian Defence Intelligence

The Estonian Defence Forces Intelligence Centre believes that the participation of North Korean soldiers in Russia's war against Ukraine will not change the situation at the front.

Source: Colonel Ants Kiviselg, Head of the Estonian Defence Forces Intelligence Centre; European Pravda; Estonian Public Broadcasting (ERR)

Details: Colonel Ants Kiviselg commented on reports that North Korea is sending soldiers to Russia to support its aggression in Ukraine, which, in his opinion, indicates Russia's problems with maintaining the intensity of military activity.

Quote from Ants Kiviselg: "Public reports indicate that the number of North Korean troops could reach 10,000 and are currently stationed in the Eastern Military District of the Russian Federation. There are also reports of a 3,000-man unit based on an airborne assault brigade manned by North Koreans, which is likely to operate in the Kursk or Bryansk oblasts in the future. At the same time, North Korea's possible deployment of such forces, 3,000 or 10,000 people, to the Ukrainian front will not bring any significant changes on the battlefield. However, if it continues for a longer period, it could play a significant role in future battles."

Kiviselg explained that Russia's provision of military aid gives the leadership of North Korea and Iran the opportunity to use it to their advantage.

Quote from Ants Kiviselg: "This allows Iran and North Korea to demand exclusive security guarantees or technological information from Russia that has remained unavailable until now and which these countries can use in the future. Also, the military personnel participating in the fighting in Ukraine or the Russian Federation will gain military experience that they can use against their neighbours in their region."

Background:

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said earlier that he could not confirm the participation of North Korean troops in the fighting in Ukraine.

The United States has previously stated that it is concerned about reports of the possible participation of the North Korean military in a Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine on the side of Russia.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused North Korea of transferring personnel to Russia, citing an intelligence report about "actual involvement of North Korea in the war" in Ukraine.

