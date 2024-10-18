Scholz tells Biden NATO should not become party to war in Ukraine

Olaf Scholz at the meeting with Joe Biden in Berlin on 18 October. Photo: Getty Images

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has emphasised during a meeting with US President Joe Biden in Berlin that NATO should not become a party to the war in Ukraine.

Source: Scholz’s statement reported by European Pravda, citing Handelsblatt

Details: Scholz stressed that Germany’s position is clear: to support Ukraine as vigorously as possible.

Advertisement:

Quote: "At the same time, we are ensuring that the North Atlantic Alliance does not become a party to the war, and that this war does not lead to a much larger catastrophe," the German leader said in Berlin.

"We are well aware of this responsibility, and no one can relieve us of it," he added.

Details: Scholz noted that both the US and Germany are united in supporting Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, preventing Russia from subjugating the country by force.

Advertisement:

Quote: "We will support Ukraine for as long as it takes. Putin miscalculated; he will not be able to endure this war," Scholz said.

He also stressed that both nations are working together to ensure a strong NATO that defends every square centimetre of the Alliance's territory.

Background:

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, when commenting on President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s Victory Plan, stated that there are decisions he has made, and they "will not change".

The German leader is also among those who do not support inviting Ukraine into NATO in the near future and has refused to provide Ukraine with long-range missiles, citing the desire to avoid escalation and a wider war.

Scholz argues that sending Taurus missiles to Ukraine would make Germany a party to the war, as, in his view, targeting these missiles cannot be conducted without direct involvement of German military personnel.

On 17 October in Brussels, President Zelenskyy expressed hope that he could convince Chancellor Olaf Scholz of the importance of long-range weapons for Ukraine and the country’s invitation to NATO.

Support UP or become our patron!