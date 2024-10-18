Scholz tells Biden NATO should not become party to war in Ukraine
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has emphasised during a meeting with US President Joe Biden in Berlin that NATO should not become a party to the war in Ukraine.
Source: Scholz’s statement reported by European Pravda, citing Handelsblatt
Details: Scholz stressed that Germany’s position is clear: to support Ukraine as vigorously as possible.
Quote: "At the same time, we are ensuring that the North Atlantic Alliance does not become a party to the war, and that this war does not lead to a much larger catastrophe," the German leader said in Berlin.
"We are well aware of this responsibility, and no one can relieve us of it," he added.
Details: Scholz noted that both the US and Germany are united in supporting Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, preventing Russia from subjugating the country by force.
Quote: "We will support Ukraine for as long as it takes. Putin miscalculated; he will not be able to endure this war," Scholz said.
He also stressed that both nations are working together to ensure a strong NATO that defends every square centimetre of the Alliance's territory.
Background:
- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, when commenting on President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s Victory Plan, stated that there are decisions he has made, and they "will not change".
- The German leader is also among those who do not support inviting Ukraine into NATO in the near future and has refused to provide Ukraine with long-range missiles, citing the desire to avoid escalation and a wider war.
- Scholz argues that sending Taurus missiles to Ukraine would make Germany a party to the war, as, in his view, targeting these missiles cannot be conducted without direct involvement of German military personnel.
- On 17 October in Brussels, President Zelenskyy expressed hope that he could convince Chancellor Olaf Scholz of the importance of long-range weapons for Ukraine and the country’s invitation to NATO.
Support UP or become our patron!