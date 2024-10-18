All Sections
Scholz tells Biden NATO should not become party to war in Ukraine

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Yevhen KizilovFriday, 18 October 2024, 15:08
Scholz tells Biden NATO should not become party to war in Ukraine
Olaf Scholz at the meeting with Joe Biden in Berlin on 18 October. Photo: Getty Images

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has emphasised during a meeting with US President Joe Biden in Berlin that NATO should not become a party to the war in Ukraine.

Source: Scholz’s statement reported by European Pravda, citing Handelsblatt

Details: Scholz stressed that Germany’s position is clear: to support Ukraine as vigorously as possible.

Quote: "At the same time, we are ensuring that the North Atlantic Alliance does not become a party to the war, and that this war does not lead to a much larger catastrophe," the German leader said in Berlin.

"We are well aware of this responsibility, and no one can relieve us of it," he added.

Details: Scholz noted that both the US and Germany are united in supporting Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, preventing Russia from subjugating the country by force.

Quote: "We will support Ukraine for as long as it takes. Putin miscalculated; he will not be able to endure this war," Scholz said.

He also stressed that both nations are working together to ensure a strong NATO that defends every square centimetre of the Alliance's territory.

Background:

  • German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, when commenting on President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s Victory Plan, stated that there are decisions he has made, and they "will not change".
  • The German leader is also among those who do not support inviting Ukraine into NATO in the near future and has refused to provide Ukraine with long-range missiles, citing the desire to avoid escalation and a wider war.
  • Scholz argues that sending Taurus missiles to Ukraine would make Germany a party to the war, as, in his view, targeting these missiles cannot be conducted without direct involvement of German military personnel.
  • On 17 October in Brussels, President Zelenskyy expressed hope that he could convince Chancellor Olaf Scholz of the importance of long-range weapons for Ukraine and the country’s invitation to NATO.

