Russian forces bombard Sumy Oblast: over 37,000 people face power outages

Russian forces launched an airstrike on Romny hromada in Sumy Oblast on the morning of 20 October, leaving over 37,000 consumers disconnected from the power grid. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Sumy Oblast distribution network operator; Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Details: The authorities noted that critical infrastructure facilities had been damaged.

Advertisement:

The bombardment left 130 settlements without power.

In addition, over 14,000 more consumers in Sumy Oblast are facing power outages due to Russia's military aggression in the border areas, affecting 130 settlements.

The Russians mounted 15 attacks on the border areas and settlements of Sumy Oblast, causing 18 explosions.

Advertisement:

Sumy, Khotin, Yunakivka, Bilopillia, Romny, Krasnopillia and Shalyhyne hromadas were targeted.

In addition, Ukrainian anti-aircraft units destroyed 11 Russian Shahed loitering munitions in the skies over Sumy Oblast on 20 October.

Support UP or become our patron!