All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Russian attack leaves one killed in Shostka, number of injured increases

Ivashkiv OlenaSunday, 20 October 2024, 01:30
Russian attack leaves one killed in Shostka, number of injured increases
Rescue workers. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The number of injured due to the Russian attack with guided aerial bombs (GABs) and Shaheds last night on Shostka, Sumy Oblast, has increased to 11. One person was killed.

Source: Mykola Noha, Mayor of Shostka, on Facebook

Details: A number of critical infrastructure facilities, two schools, a kindergarten, a polyclinic, a number of medical institutions, and 28 multi-storey buildings were damaged.

Advertisement:

Most residents of the hromada are left without electricity and water [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.].

Meanwhile, emergency repair and restoration works are being carried out at the scene of the strike. Removal of the rubble is nearing completion.

A headquarters for the aftermath of the Russian attack has been set up to help owners of damaged homes. Invincibility centres and backup generators are in operation [an invincibility centre is a heated premises stocked with food and power banks to assist residents facing hardships due to power cuts – ed.].

Advertisement:

Background: 

Support UP or become our patron!

Sumy Oblast
Advertisement:

updatedRussian missile attack on Dnipro: 14-year-old teenager and 2 women killed, 18 people injured – photos

Putin exaggerates Ukrainian losses in Kursk Oblast to justify inability to recapture it – ISW

G7 countries agree to allocate US$50 billion to Ukraine from revenue from Russian assets

NATO considers two ways to respond to North Korea sending soldiers to Russia – Bloomberg

Poland declines Ukraine's request for weapons purchased by Warsaw from South Korea

Ukrainian government unveils plan to combat corruption within Medical and Social Assessment Boards

All News
Sumy Oblast
Russian forces bombard Sumy Oblast: over 37,000 people face power outages
People killed in Sumy and Cherkasy oblasts following Russian night strikes
Russians wound five firefighters in Shostka, Sumy Oblast – photo, video
RECENT NEWS
11:57
Russian missile attack on Dnipro kills police officer's wife and daughter
11:33
France and Germany sceptical about plan to override Hungary's veto on aid to Ukraine – Bloomberg
11:19
Russian nighttime attack on Kherson Oblast kills two people
10:37
Russians bombard Borova in Kharkiv Oblast, killing woman – photos
10:19
updatedRussian missile attack on Dnipro: 14-year-old teenager and 2 women killed, 18 people injured – photos
09:48
UN Secretary-General made mistake by attending BRICS summit and meeting Putin – Lithuanian Foreign Minister
09:23
Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast: fires rage, woman killed and 13-year-old boy injured – photos
09:00
US Ambassador to Ukraine responds to Russian strike on high-rise building in Kyiv
08:33
Russians attack Pokrovsk and Kurakhove fronts almost 90 times: heavy battles occur near Selydove – Ukraine's General Staff
07:58
Russia loses almost 1,700 soldiers and 12 tanks over past day – Ukraine's General Staff
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: