Russian attack leaves one killed in Shostka, number of injured increases

The number of injured due to the Russian attack with guided aerial bombs (GABs) and Shaheds last night on Shostka, Sumy Oblast, has increased to 11. One person was killed.

Source: Mykola Noha, Mayor of Shostka, on Facebook

Details: A number of critical infrastructure facilities, two schools, a kindergarten, a polyclinic, a number of medical institutions, and 28 multi-storey buildings were damaged.

Advertisement:

Most residents of the hromada are left without electricity and water [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.].

Meanwhile, emergency repair and restoration works are being carried out at the scene of the strike. Removal of the rubble is nearing completion.

A headquarters for the aftermath of the Russian attack has been set up to help owners of damaged homes. Invincibility centres and backup generators are in operation [an invincibility centre is a heated premises stocked with food and power banks to assist residents facing hardships due to power cuts – ed.].

Advertisement:

Background:

On the night of 18-19 October, the Russians launched an airstrike on Shostka hromada in Sumy Oblast, using GABs and Shaheds, damaging infrastructure and injuring seven civilians.

The Russians also attacked a State Emergency Service fire-and-rescue unit in Shostka, Sumy Oblast, with five rescue workers injured.

Support UP or become our patron!